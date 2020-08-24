Armaan Malik, Raja Kumari on taking care of mental health amid COVID-19 lockdown

MUMBAI: COVID-19 has posed a great challenge for the human race and people are going through the turmoil of things which does not concern only materialistic things but is also hampering mental health. Armaan Malik and Raja Kumari in an initiative of Radioandmusic’s #mentalhealthmatters have come out and spoken on how are they are motivating themselves during COVID-19 lockdown and managing their mental health.

Armaan Malik: “It’s a very difficult time for everyone as we know and I am not taking it too hard on myself as I believe this quarantine period is not a productivity challenge. Even though the lockdown restrictions have reduced, I’m trying not to step out much until it’s absolutely necessary. Adapting to the “new normal” and regularising my daily routine has been quite a task. However, it’s been a crazy few years for me and I am using this time to relax as well as spend more time with family. All this while I’ve made an effort to make fitness and meditation a priority.

While Raja Kumari has taken up a different routine. “I’ve definitely taken the time to find my inner peace. I hope that by continuing to talk about mental health we can continue to break the stigma and courage people to open up about their feelings. I’ve been practicing yoga, sound healing, and doing a lot of reading and studying,” mentioned Kumari.

