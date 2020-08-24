Armaan Malik, Raja Kumari on taking care of mental health amid COVID-19 lockdown

MUMBAI: COVID-19 has posed a great challenge for the human race and people are going through the turmoil of things which does not concern only materialistic things but is also hampering mental health. Armaan Malik and Raja Kumari in an initiative of Radioandmusic’s #mentalhealthmatters have come out and spoken on how are they are motivating themselves during COVID-19 lockdown and managing their mental health.
Armaan Malik: “It’s a very difficult time for everyone as we know and I am not taking it too hard on myself as I believe this quarantine period is not a productivity challenge. Even though the lockdown restrictions have reduced, I’m trying not to step out much until it’s absolutely necessary. Adapting to the “new normal” and regularising my daily routine has been quite a task. However, it’s been a crazy few years for me and I am using this time to relax as well as spend more time with family. All this while I’ve made an effort to make fitness and meditation a priority.
While Raja Kumari has taken up a different routine. “I’ve definitely taken the time to find my inner peace. I hope that by continuing to talk about mental health we can continue to break the stigma and courage people to open up about their feelings. I’ve been practicing yoga, sound healing, and doing a lot of reading and studying,” mentioned Kumari.
Stay tuned for more updates on Radioandmusic.com.
MUMBAI: India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of musread more
MUMBAI: 9XM has partnered with prominent lyricists from the Hindi Music industry who have recentread more
MUMBAI: It’s definitely 100 not out for BIG FM!read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik says concerts used to fuel his business, which has been hit massively due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The live business...read more
MUMBAI: This week on MTV Beats Sessions From Home, we feature Amaal Mallik. Amaal is amongst the most successful music composers in the recent times.read more
MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Ammy Virk has come up with a new song, titled "Regret". Composed by Goldboy and lyrics penned by Simar Doraha, the romantic...read more
MUMBAI: TAA Music Label released its 2nd EP with all originals by artists who have for long been deprived of recognition and opportunity despite...read more
MUMBAI: Excitement seems to be growing with every passing day as one approaches the release date of the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 romantic drama Bebaakee....read more