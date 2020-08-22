Yashraj Mukhate's rap song goes viral

MUMBAI: Singer-music producer Yashraj Mukhate, who often creates musical covers and spoof videos decided to use dialogues from earlier Star Plus show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' and give it a musical twist.

Melodramatic dialogues in Hindi TV shows are par for the course. Now, a music producer has added some peppy beats and music to one such set of dialogues and created a catchy rap song.

The short yet delightful 42-second video has started a laughing riot online, being shared by multiple accounts across social media sites, including people like Smriti Irani, Anurag Kashyap among others. Many who enjoyed the clip said it as the only form of Indian television that is “bearable”.