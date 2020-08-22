Nora En Pure releases tropical-tinged single 'In Your Eyes'

MUMBAI: With her two-track ‘Delta/Bartok’ EP still making a massive impact on the dance music world, Nora En Pure sticks to her monthly release pledge as she introduces ‘In Your Eyes’ to Enormous Tunes.
Opening with touching piano chords and an electric guitar riff, the foundation of the track is set before the soulful vocal is introduced. With shuffling percussion, a deep bassline, and tropical synths, this creation emanates beach-side vibes and allows the listener to sit back and unwind across its duration.
With most live events still on hold, Nora En Pure continues to make the most out of her time in the studio, working relentlessly to put out as much new music as possible. With her Purified Records imprint also releasing a steady stream of club-ready cuts and her Purified Radio show delivering a weekly dose of the finest deep house music, Nora En Pure continues to go above and beyond for her listeners.
