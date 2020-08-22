'Music can connect people on a deep level', says singer Ananya Birla

MUMBAI: The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India has made people conscious about their physical and mental wellbeing. People have become more spiritual now, and have begun finding more and more self-motivational tactics to keep their mind off the disease.

It has been heart-breaking for singer Ananya Birla to see the pain and suffering across the world because of the pandemic, and everything else that has been going on. But it has also really inspired her to see the way that people have come together and responded to it.

In whatever she does, her ambition has always been to stay authentic, doing what she loves and hopefully make a positive impact. “I’m going to carry on making music, touring as soon as I am allowed, and working with amazing people from all over the world to highlight that music is truly the ultimate global language that can connect with people on a deep level no matter who they are or where they are from”.

Further, boasting a success streak with her singles "Meant To Be", "Livin the Life", "Hold On", "Circles" and "Better", singer Ananya released her first single international track “Let there be love” about the beautiful things that can blossom out of the darkest of times.

While the song has very personal origins for Ananya, she hopes that listeners will develop their own interpretation of the song, making the meaning their own.

