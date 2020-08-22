LARI LUKE builds on recent momentum with new single 'Jealousy' ft. Pollyanna

MUMBAI: With her previous single ‘Out Of This Town’ with Alida ticking over the 1 million streams mark on Spotify, LARI LUKE follows up with the uber-catchy ‘Jealousy’ featuring Pollyanna, as she looks to capitalise on her recent success. Given her popularity through music and entertainment, the momentum is building for Germany’s LARI LUKE, aka Larissa Rieß, who continues to go from strength in all facets of her career.
A staccato piano sets the upbeat theme on ‘Jealousy’, while the vocal has a fiery, stuttering nature that is full of energy and attitude, guaranteed to hit a nerve from the first listen. The beat is a cacophony of sound, with a halftime beat and gliding bassline, coupled with brass and synthesized elements that you can’t help but move to.
LARI LUKE boasts an impressive amount accolades across music, radio and TV, including hosting a weekly show on German radio station 1Live, so has an impressive record at excelling in anything she turns her hand to, as her burgeoning musical career is testament to. LARI LUKE has remixed tracks for heavyweight artists such as Rita Ora, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels, and has been supported by the biggest names in dance music, including Diplo, as she continues to excel on her new home, Sony Music.
LARI LUKE has previously graced the likes of Rock am Ring, Nature One, Summerjam, Juicy Beats, Parookaville and Lollapalooza, and even through the recent period of no touring, has treated fans to a number of her trademark, high-octane performances, taking in shows for Nature One and Parookaville to name a few, as she continues to tick all the right boxes on her path to becoming a global hit.
‘Jealousy’ is out now via Famouz Records
MUMBAI: It’s definitely 100 not out for BIG FM!read more
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more
MUMBAI: Dutch DJ and producer Julian Cross has unveiled new single ‘Asteroids’, out now. A spellbinding release, ‘Asteroids’ captures an ethereal-...read more
MUMBAI: Eminent composer and singer Vishal Mishra never fails to wow us with his impeccable voice and charm. Vishal is on cloud nine for as his...read more
MUMBAI: GRAMMY Award-winning entertainment and international icon Dolly Parton announces the release of “Mary, Did You Know?” today from her upcoming...read more
MUMBAI: BTS Army has done it: K-pop idols BTS’s new video for “Dynamite” set a new YouTube record for views in the first 24 hours of release. The BTS...read more
MUMBAI: Chosen Family Tree, produced by Kree, Jordan Lehning (Rodney Crowell, Kacey Musgraves & Charlie Worsham), and Skylar Wilson (Nashville TV...read more