Kree Harrison's Album "Chosen Family Tree" drops Today, August 21st

MUMBAI: Chosen Family Tree, produced by Kree, Jordan Lehning (Rodney Crowell, Kacey Musgraves & Charlie Worsham), and Skylar Wilson (Nashville TV cast & Lindi Ortega,) is her most personal project to date. The album is a powerful collection of songs that reflects a tapestry of influences and shows her growth as an artist, discovering a voice of her very own.
Listen: Chosen Family Tree
“Growing up I had the understanding that sometimes blood isn’t always thicker than water. After losing family at an earlier age, I developed relationships with people that soon became my chosen family. A topic that is so important to me, I needed to write a song about it," says Kree of the album.
She continues, "As we sat down to write Chosen Family Tree, it felt like a love letter came pouring out of all of us. A Love Letter to my community - my chosen family - of all different colors and backgrounds. I found comfort in knowing that I am not the only one who experiences this. Finding family in our neighbors, friends, community, and jobs. Not just in blood. They love me unconditionally, and I love them unconditionally. They support me, I support them, that is what a chosen family does. “
Chosen Family Tree Track Listing:
1. Nothing In This World
2. I Love the Lie
3. Stone Cold
4. Make It Easy
5. That’s How Hearts Get Broken
6. The Chokin’ Kind
7. Second Choice
8. Get Away With Anything
9. The End of the World
10. Lie With Me
11. Mother (John Lennon)
12. Chosen Family Tree
In this new socially distanced society, Kree wanted to ensure that she found a new way to stay connected with her fans. In May, she launched a Patreon page to offer exclusive content and rewards where fans can select a membership level that fits their budget.
