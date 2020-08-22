Julian Cross returns with enchanting new single 'Asteroids'

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ and producer Julian Cross has unveiled new single ‘Asteroids’, out now.
A spellbinding release, ‘Asteroids’ captures an ethereal-like vocal performance complimented by enchanting house grooves. The track is the second single to arrive on Julian’s forthcoming debut album Nebula, following the release of his single ‘Asteroids’.
Inspired by future cosmic elements from the entire electronic music spectrum, Nebula is set for release on December 17th. Julian is also launching New Breed Records, a new label that will be the home for his own modern and infectious sounds while also providing a platform for up and coming artists and producers to show their talents.
“'Asteroids is a special song for me. When I first heard the melodies I was sold and wanted to make a great dreamy track with it.” Julian explains. “The vocals are amazing and It really fits the space and time concept that my whole album NEBULA is about.”
A breath of fresh air on the house scene, his upcoming Nebula LP is inspired by outer space and science fiction, that takes in a number of styles and genres - from house to electro to future bass.
‘Asteroids’ is the second single to come out ahead of the album release of Nebula on December 17th, 2020.
