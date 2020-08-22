'Haq Hai Humara' by Vishal Mishra crosses a hundred million mark

MUMBAI: Eminent composer and singer Vishal Mishra never fails to wow us with his impeccable voice and charm. Vishal is on cloud nine for as his recently released song titled Haq hai Humara has crossed the 100 million mark on YouTube. Starring Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan was shot amidst the ongoing pandemic. The soulful song was pulled to bring out a beautiful ray of hope in these dark times.
Written by Manoj Muntashir and been composed and sung by Vishal Mishra.
Vishal says ‘It feels amazing to have 100 million views on something that you have worked on with so much heart and soul. Haq Hai Humara is a gratitude note towards all the people in the field against covid-19. It is always an immense pleasure for an artist to be understood and when you can contribute to the positivity of people.
So, I’m really grateful for this collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan and it’s an extremely surreal experience for me.’
On the work front, Vishal Mishra has given super hit songs namely being Muskurayega India, Jaan ban Gaye in the movie Khuda Haafiz, Tutak Tutak Tutiya in Qarib Qarib Single, the title track of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Kaise Hua-Kabir Singh.
