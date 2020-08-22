Ariana Grande is anticipated for Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's new single

MUMBAI: Turns out it isn’t only Selena Gomez who is part of Blackpink’s highly anticipated new single “Ice Cream”; Ariana Grande revealed that she can’t wait for the song to be released soon.
The 7 Rings singer posted about Blackpink’s new single on her Instagram Stories on Aug 21, saying “proud of the squad, and so proud of this!!! so much love for this team and these ladies!!!!”. She also tagged Gomez, Blackpink, Tommy Brown, Victoria Monet and Mr Franks.
The Grammy-winning singer wasn’t alone in her excitement of working on the Blackpink single. Producer and songwriter Brown also announced the collaboration on his Instagram Stories, commenting, “Big hit! Me, Franks, and Teddy go crazy!!!” and “The amount of woman power here is unmatched”.
The Grande-Blackpink collaboration finally explains the diminutive singer's request to be included in a wefie of the Korean band and Brown that was posted on the latter's Instagram earlier in August.
Brown, who has also produced many of Grande's songs, including Thank U, Next, did put her picture in and jokingly captioned it, "Sry, here's the real one".
This isn’t the first big collaboration for the Korean girl group as they had appeared on Lady Gaga’s recent Chromatica album on the song Sour Candy. They also teamed up with Dua Lipa for 2018’s Kiss And Make Up.
Blackpink’s Ice Cream is due out on Aug 28.
