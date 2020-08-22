RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Aug 2020 18:56 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande is anticipated for Selena Gomez and BLACKPINK's new single

MUMBAI: Turns out it isn’t only Selena Gomez who is part of Blackpink’s highly anticipated new single “Ice Cream”; Ariana Grande revealed that she can’t wait for the song to be released soon.

The 7 Rings singer posted about Blackpink’s new single on her Instagram Stories on Aug 21, saying “proud of the squad, and so proud of this!!! so much love for this team and these ladies!!!!”. She also tagged Gomez, Blackpink, Tommy Brown, Victoria Monet and Mr Franks.

The Grammy-winning singer wasn’t alone in her excitement of working on the Blackpink single. Producer and songwriter Brown also announced the collaboration on his Instagram Stories, commenting, “Big hit! Me, Franks, and Teddy go crazy!!!” and “The amount of woman power here is unmatched”.

The Grande-Blackpink collaboration finally explains the diminutive singer's request to be included in a wefie of the Korean band and Brown that was posted on the latter's Instagram earlier in August.

Brown, who has also produced many of Grande's songs, including Thank U, Next, did put her picture in and jokingly captioned it, "Sry, here's the real one".

This isn’t the first big collaboration for the Korean girl group as they had appeared on Lady Gaga’s recent Chromatica album on the song Sour Candy. They also teamed up with Dua Lipa for 2018’s Kiss And Make Up.

Blackpink’s Ice Cream is due out on Aug 28.

Tags
BLACKPINK Selena Gomez Ariana Grande Ice cream Singer
Related news
News | 22 Aug 2020

'Music can connect people on a deep level', says singer Ananya Birla

MUMBAI: The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown in India has made people conscious about their physical and mental wellbeing. People have become more spiritual now, and have begun finding more and more self-motivational tactics to keep their mind off the disease.

read more
News | 22 Aug 2020

Kree Harrison's Album "Chosen Family Tree" drops Today, August 21st

MUMBAI: Chosen Family Tree, produced by Kree, Jordan Lehning (Rodney Crowell, Kacey Musgraves & Charlie Worsham), and Skylar Wilson (Nashville TV cast & Lindi Ortega,) is her most personal project to date.

read more
News | 22 Aug 2020

Dolly Parton releases 'Mary, did you know?' Today from her upcoming album a Holly Dolly Christmas available on 2nd October

MUMBAI: GRAMMY Award-winning entertainment and international icon Dolly Parton announces the release of “Mary, Did You Know?” today from her upcoming Christmas album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, available everywhere on October 2.

read more
News | 22 Aug 2020

Nora En Pure releases tropical-tinged single 'In Your Eyes'

MUMBAI: With her two-track ‘Delta/Bartok’ EP still making a massive impact on the dance music world, Nora En Pure sticks to her monthly release pledge as she introduces ‘In Your Eyes’ to Enormous Tunes.

read more
News | 22 Aug 2020

'Haq Hai Humara' by Vishal Mishra crosses a hundred million mark

MUMBAI: Eminent composer and singer Vishal Mishra never fails to wow us with his impeccable voice and charm. Vishal is on cloud nine for as his recently released song titled Haq hai Humara has crossed the 100 million mark on YouTube.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM'S 'ONWARD & UPWARD - The big morning show hits a century, continues to inspire workforce every day

MUMBAI: It’s definitely 100 not out for BIG FM!read more

News
BIG FM joins hands with Ultratech cement for its show 'Baat Ghar Ki' featuring Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more

News
Apple Announces Apple Music Radio

MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

top# 5 articles

1
Julian Cross returns with enchanting new single 'Asteroids'

MUMBAI: Dutch DJ and producer Julian Cross has unveiled new single ‘Asteroids’, out now. A spellbinding release, ‘Asteroids’ captures an ethereal-...read more

2
LARI LUKE builds on recent momentum with new single 'Jealousy' ft. Pollyanna

MUMBAI: With her previous single ‘Out Of This Town’ with Alida ticking over the 1 million streams mark on Spotify, LARI LUKE follows up with the uber...read more

3
Dolly Parton releases 'Mary, did you know?' Today from her upcoming album a Holly Dolly Christmas available on 2nd October

MUMBAI: GRAMMY Award-winning entertainment and international icon Dolly Parton announces the release of “Mary, Did You Know?” today from her upcoming...read more

4
DUBOSS teams up with Imanbek for debut single 'Voyage, Voyage', an ode to the glorious 80's hit

MUMBAI: After the immense success of over 3.5 million streams on his debut track ‘Voyage, Voyage’ with Imanbek, DUBOSS now releases the stunning...read more

5
BTS 'Dynamite' breaks YouTube record for most-viewed video in 24 hours

MUMBAI: BTS Army has done it: K-pop idols BTS’s new video for “Dynamite” set a new YouTube record for views in the first 24 hours of release. The BTS...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group