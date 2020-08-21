Shefali Jariwala, Mika Singh unite for remake of a nineties hit song

MUMBAI: Dancing diva Shefali Jariwala and singer Mika Singh have collaborated on a remake of a hit song of the nineties, though they want to keep alive the suspense for fans and are not in the mood to reveal the name of the number yet.
The duo recently shot for the music video for the song amidst the lockdown.
"Over the years I have got various offers for remixes and original songs, but nothing excited me," said Shefali, who became popular with the controversial music video of 2002, "Kaanta laga".
"Mika and I have been friends for over a decade, and have been wanting to do something together for a long time. It's only during the lockdown when Mika sent me this song, I was immediately on board," she added.
About the track, she said: "It's a remake of a song from the '90s, but the flavour is completely different. Mika has composed and sung the song brilliantly. It's a classy track with a sensuous and mysterious undertone, showcasing the side of love that has never been attempted before."
(Source: IANS)
