Selena Gomez FaceTimes 'Bestfriend' Taylor Swift on her cooking show episode

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has been dipping her spoon into the cooking world, sharpening her chef skills in her new HBO Max at-home cooking show Selena + Chef.

In one of the new episodes, Gomez learned how to make a delicious-looking Korean BBQ Texas breakfast taco. Stunned at her new skills, she immediately asked master chef Roy Choi if she could FaceTime a "friend" to show off her new dish.

That "friend" ended up being none other than Gomez' superstar BFF Taylor Swift. “If you don’t send me the recipe, we’re going to have words," Swift said upon seeing what her friend cooked up. "I want to be served that.”

"I just wanted to show you because I’m so proud," the "Lose You to Love Me" singer said, before Swift replied, "Do you know how long I’ve been waiting for you to become obsessed with cooking?"

The delicious 10-part series is now available on HBO Max. Watch the sweet FaceTime moment captured by a fan on Twitter below.