News |  21 Aug 2020 14:53 |  By RnMTeam

Dua Lipa & The Blessed Madonna reveal tracklist for remix album "Club Future Nostalgia"

MUMBAI: “Club Future Nostalgia” is a stellar collection of brand-new remixes and features from an incredible roll call of superstars, underground heroes and some of the world’s finest dance music talent. Featuring remixers handpicked by The Blessed Madonna, the mixtape also includes classic house and pop samples woven into the mix. Marea Stamper aka The Blessed Madonna is a Kentucky-born, Chicago-adopted and now London-based DJ and producer who has become one of the most celebrated names in global club culture.

The album is an eclectic and euphoric mix of the past and present, a celebration of musical worlds coming together, with 90’s house blending seamlessly with 2020’s finest pop and remixers, a splash of 80’s soul and a few noughties musical gems added to the blend

“Club Future Nostalgia” features musical collaborations with Gwen Stefani, Madonna, Missy Elliott and BLACKPINK as well as remixes by the legendary Masters At Work, Godfather of house Larry Heard – aka Mr Fingers, Japanese superstar Gen Hoshino, multitalented artist/producer Mark Ronson, noughties remix king Jacques Lu Cont, Erykah Badu producer / collaborator Zach Witness, UK DJ/producer Midland, Horse Meat Disco – the touchstone for all things disco, Hot Chip and 2Bear’s Joe Goddard, queen of the underground Jayda G, DJ/remixer supreme Paul Woolford, Korean-American electronic star Yaeji and Detroit House Legend Moodymann.

The Blessed Madonna has used samples to thread together these remixes, mixing classic pop samples from the likes of Neneh Cherry, Gwen Stefani and Jamiroquai, plus phrases from iconic house, soul and disco records, by artists such as Robert Owens, The Art Of Noise, Cajmere, Gaz, Lyn Collins and Larry Heard.

The album also features the recent single “Levitating” feat. Missy Elliott and Madonna Remixed by The Blessed Madonna – watch the video for the single HERE.

On the creation of “Club Future Nostalgia” Dua says “The last few months have been surreal. I’ve watched you all dance in your homes and on your Zoom parties to Future Nostalgia like you were in the club with me. It brought so much joy to my days spent at home, even though I would’ve much rather been playing these songs live for you all on the road. During this time, I decided to take the party up a notch with the incomparable The Blessed Madonna, who secretly helped me to craft the mixtape that would become “Club Future Nostalgia”. We invited some friends and legends to join in on the fun with us”.

On working on the album, The Blessed Madonna says “When Dua asked me to recreate Future Nostalgia as a DJ style dance mixtape, I was excited because I knew I was being asked to introduce not only myself, but my heroes and sheroes from both pop and club music in a whole new way. The first time I met Dua was at a rave inside Glastonbury and in a way, I am sharing a bit of that special night with all of you too. I was asked to use the very best from underground and mainstream dance music; you may already know Mark Ronson but now you will know Moodymann, Jayda G, Midland and many more. This mix is a story about dance music, pop music and the women who have defined both for generations, like Madonna, Missy Elliott, Gwen Stefani and BLACKPINK. My admiration for Dua has only deepened since doing this. She is a brilliant, once in a generation artist and a sweetheart. Being able to make this love letter to her with such a legendary cast of characters is beyond comprehension. Club Future Nostalgia, is the dance floor we all so desperately need but can’t quite reach”.

Full track listing:
1. Future Nostalgia -Joe Goddard Remix.

2. Cool - Jayda G Remix.

3. Good In Bed - Gen Hoshino Remix and Zach Witness Remix.
Sample: Neneh Cherry - Buffalo Stance
Sample: Art Of Noise - Moments In Love

4. Pretty Please - Midland Refix.

5. Pretty Please - Masters At Work Remix.
Sample: Cajmere - Coffee Pot (Percolator mix)

6. Boys Will Be Boys - Zach Witness Remix.
Sample: Lyn Collins - Think (About It)

7. Love Again - Horse Meat Disco Remix.

8. Break My Heart / Jamiroquai Cosmic Girl.
Sample: Jamiroquai - Cosmic Girl (Dimitri From Paris Dubwize Remix)

9. Levitating (feat. Madonna and Missy Elliott) - The Blessed Madonna Remix.

10. Hallucinate - Mr Fingers deep stripped mix.
Sample: Gwen Stefani - Hollaback Girl
Sample: Barbara Mason - Another Man

11. Hallucinate - Paul Woolford Extended Remix.
Sample: Larry Heard Presents Mr. White - The Sun Can’t Compare

12. Love Is Religion - The Blessed Madonna Remix.

13. Don't Start Now - Yaeji Remix.
Sample: Gaz - Sing Sing
Sample: Fingers Inc & Robert Owens - Bring Down The Walls

14. Physical (feat. Gwen Stefani) - Mark Ronson Remix.

15. Dua Lipa & BLACKPINK - Kiss and Make Up.

16. That Kind Of Woman – Jacques Lu Cont Remix.
Sample: Stevie Nicks - Stand Back Acapella

17. Break My Heart - Moodymann Remix.

“Club Future Nostalgia” will be available on all DSPs.

