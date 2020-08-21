RadioandMusic
News |  21 Aug 2020

Arjun Kanungo shares a video of his experience as a COVID-19 patient

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo and his girlfriend Carla Dennis were earlier infected with COVID-19.

The singer shared an IGTV on his Instagram sharing his experiences of being a patient, “not medical advice”. He mentioned that with all the precautions he and Carla took to avoid the virus, isolating for 6months, wearing mask, maintaining social distance but nothing seemed to work.

Arjun started showing symptoms, fever and sudden chills during the night. But most importantly he lost his taste and sense of smell which he was certain that he was infected with the virus. But both Arjun and Carlas first test results came negative.

Carlas symptoms was different from Arjun, she mentioned that she had body pain and she couldn’t do Yoga either which was rare for her. She also had breathing problems.

Arjun stated that both Carla and he has heathy different type of body but they had complete different symptoms. “Just because your friend had symptoms doesn’t mean you’re gonna have the same”. Arjun took 8 days to get better whereas Carla took 14 days to heal completely.

To know more watch here:

