Travis Scott is keeping daughter Stormi Webster aware of what’s going on in the world

MUMBAI: Father-daughter bonding.
The coronavirus pandemic has put the lives of many on standstill, and though Travis Scott is still working on new music from home—including a track for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated film Tenet and a full-length album with Kid Cudi—he's squeezing in as much quality time with his two-year-old daughter as possible.
Travis opened up about raising Stormi Webster, who he and Kylie Jenner welcomed on Feb. 1, 2017, in a new interview with GQ.
"It's amazing just to watch my daughter grow," Travis told the magazine for its Sept. "Change Is Good" issue, which he's on the cover of. "I'm keeping her aware of what's going on in the world. As a parent, I'm always instilling knowledge, even at this age."
Much of what's going on in the world, as the latest iteration of GQ proves, stems from the calls for change that have swept the U.S. in recent months, namely in the form of protests against racism, police brutality and social injustice.
"It's a point where there has to be some acknowledgment, like, 'This sh-t is not cool,'" Travis, who "believes in the cause" of the Black Lives Matter protests, expressed. "We've been through this for how many years? It's a fight that we've been fighting for, and it seems no one wants to give us this result we've been looking for—for years—and our voices need to be heard."
According to GQ, Travis has been in touch with the mayor of his native Houston about how he can give back to the community beyond pledging money. More specifically, he wants "to do things that have a lasting impact beyond the pandemic," which could mean bringing back AstroWorld, the decades-old theme park that shut down in 2005.
"Times are weird for people, and they're trying to figure out what to do," the rapper said. "Seeing what's going on in the world is keeping me motivated. Figuring out ways to make it better, that's really keeping me motivated. And whether it's with music, or whether it's trying to go change stuff in the inner city—I'm just trying to turn it up on all levels."
