Pop sensation Gajendra Verma releases thrilling new music video "Tere Nashe Mein Choor"

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Gajendra Verma has released a new track, “Tere Nashe Mein Choor.” A self-made artist known for his heartfelt, authentic tunes, Verma charts yet another layered release with this romantic track. The music video unveils a never-before-seen side of Verma who slips into the role of a criminal on the run with a lover; high stakes drama and passion ensue as the law gets closer to catching up with the culprit and his partner in crime.

Filmed in the historic city of Istanbul, Turkey, the music video for “Tere Nashe Mein Choor” also features Miss India Universe Manasee Moghe as Verma’s confidant and co-conspirator. As the video pans over an idyllic homestead and scenes of law enforcement closing in, Verma explores the many dimensions of love and adventure. Marked by an intriguingly mysterious plot and storyline, the music video directed by Vikram Singh charts the story of the most-wanted robbers in the world, who just so happen to be irrevocably in love.

Says Gajendra Verma, “ ‘Tere Nashe Mein Choor’ is a song about how two people can create their own world when they’re in love and just be ‘choor’ (shattered) in that world of each other.

I have enjoyed the whole process of making the music of this song and hope everyone enjoys it too.”

Gajendra Verma has come a long way since releasing his debut track “Emptiness” in 2008. A decade later, his 2018 breakup track “Tera Ghata” went viral, winning hearts all over the country due to its melancholic melody and astute lyricism; an indie-pop star had arrived. Later, he dazzled listeners with emotional yet upbeat offerings such as “Ja Ja Ja,” “Ab Aaja,” “Main Aur Tu” and “Jaana Janna,” among others. While his songs found praise on OTT platforms, his releases also ruled our playlists.

“Tere Nashe Mein Choor” sees Verma don a new avatar, flirting with danger as he elevates his visual and sonic identity. In this song, Gajendra Verma plays with surprise, transcending the nice-guy-next-door tone of his former tracks. This pop-laced romantic offering dives into the thrill, fascination and obsession of love, seeing Verma experiment with his persona and sound like never before. With the release of “Tere Nashe Mein Choor,” it’s safe to say that Verma is an artist at the peak of his versatility, as the fans themselves attest to his growing musical stardom. This song has been produced and recorded under the music label ‘Virtual Planet Music’ released worldwide. Known for its Indie-Pop Hits the music label promotes independent music and artist-focused releases.

Expressing his thoughts about the song, Vikram Singh (Founder, Virtual Planet Music) says, "We are happy to bring back yet another track by Gajendra Verma - this time with a surprise element. ‘Tere Nashe Mein Choor’ showcases a different side of Gajendra and I am sure audiences will definitely love it. It has always been a pleasure working with Gajendra over the years. I’m looking forward to receiving all the love and appreciation for ‘Tere Nashe Mein Choor,’ as we have been getting for all our tracks.”

TERE NASHE MEIN CHOOR: CREDITS

Singer, Music, Lyrics: Gajendra Verma

Record Label: Virtual Planet Music

Producer: Sanjay Kukreja

Director: Vikram Singh

Starring: Gajendra Verma, Manasi Moghe