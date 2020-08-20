Pink is proud to have 'Thunder Thighs' in empowering post

MUMBAI: Pink is loving the skin she's in.
The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 18 to share an empowering message with her fans. The post showed the three-time Grammy winner wearing a swimsuit and life jacket while wakesurfing.
"I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs," she captioned the image. "It's cause he knew I'd use them."
She also included a number of hashtags, including #ThrowingBuckets, #StrongIsMyGoal, #Joyful, #WakeSurfGirl and #SomebodySponsorMeAlready.
This wasn't the first time Pink had shared a message about body positivity with her fans. From clapping back at body-shamers to delivering a powerful speech about the beauty of being one's true self at the MTV Video Music Awards, Pink has always reminded her followers they're "f--kin' perfect" just the way they are.
At the beginning of this year, she also shared an open letter to herself.
"Dear Me, you're getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile," she tweeted in January. "Your nose is getting bigger..You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality. But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh. And yeah you idiot..u smoked."
As the note continued, she addressed her decision to never go under the knife.
"Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn't move," she added. "[I] cannot get behind it. I just can't."
