Nikhita Gandhi's new song captures the essence of millennial couples

MUMBAI: Singer Nikhita Gandhi has sung a light-hearted track that captures the essence of new-age couples.
Titled "Jhalle kalle", the song is about a millennial couple and how, after a crazy day of multiple petty fights and ups and downs, they ultimately reunite.
"'Jhalle kalle' is a light-hearted track, which we feel will perfectly sync with the lives of real life Indian couples who have been together at home for the past six months," said Nikhita.
"It captures brilliantly the feeling that almost everyone has experienced during the lockdown. It's a feel-good track that incorporates different genres of music from across the world like R&B, pop and folk and I am super excited for music lovers to hear this incredible fusion," she added.
The song has been composed by Denny and Nikhita.
"Through 'Jhalle kalle', I intended to create the feeling of love and the bond shared between new-age couples and translate it in an expression so that our audience can relate to it," said Denny.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more
MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more
MUMBAI: Singer Jazim Sharma comes up with his new Ghazal “Inteha”. This beautiful track was created during the lockdown due to the Covide 19 Pandemic...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Gaurav Sharma released a motivational patriotic song “Harega Nahi India” on Independence Day 2020, dedicated to all the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding, now 33, says she spent her twenties pretty much in chaos. "The past five years have been really poignant in my life....read more
MUMBAI: Bringing you all genres of club music in a festival area 700,000 square meters in size. “Cancelled“, “Corona“, “Covid-19“ and “Pandemic“ are...read more
MUMBAI: Apashe is back with a brand new music video for his track ‘Behind My Eyes', featuring the vocal talent of LIA. The third song on his newly-...read more