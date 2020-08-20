RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Aug 2020 15:27 |  By RnMTeam

Music composer-songwriter Denny teams up with Nikhita Gandhi for 'Jhalle Kalle' on JioSaavn’s Artist Originals (AO)

MUMBAI: Musical sensation Nikhita Gandhi and composer Denny released their single ‘Jhalle Kalle’ today, with Artist Originals (AO) -  JioSaavn’s hit-breaking label for global South Asian artists. The dreamy track will be accompanied by a music video that captures the essence of new-age couples.

The song is a thoughtful amalgamation of traditional Indian melody and urban R&B elements that can connect with a young metropolitan audience. The song revolves around the life of a millennial couple and how after a crazy day of multiple small fights and ups and downs, they always reunite by day end.

Nikhita Gandhi is a singer/ songwriter who rose to prominence with hits like Raabta, Qaafirana & Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe. Apart from these popular tracks, she has released multiple songs on her own channel that includes a fusion of western and alternative R&B elements and traditional Indian songs. Nikhita can effortlessly switch between traditional Indian singing and western pop styles.

Songwriter Denny Thakrar from Australia, now based out of Mumbai, has previously written English singer Dido's lead chart-topping single “Still On My Mind”. The song topped the Billboard dance charts and was on number 13 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Charts. It was also featured in Netflix‘s popular Marvel series Locke and Key. Meanwhile, in the past year in India, Denny composed Nai Jeena sung by Yash Narvekar and Palak Muchhal, Darshan Raval's Do Din and Rupinn's Soneya. 

Speaking on the new track launch, Denny said, “Through Jhalle Kalle, I intended to create the feeling of love and the bond shared between new-age couples and translate it in an expression so that our audience can relate to it. This is my second track with Nikhita, who I met in Australia but got in touch with after moving to India. Together we have been composing songs with the idea of making music with an International sound yet with an Indian touch so that today’s generation could connect with it. Nikhita’s voice is inimitable and we can’t wait for everyone to hear Jhalle Kalle.”

“Working with Denny has always been a delight. Jhalle Kalle is a light-hearted track, which we feel will perfectly sync with the lives of real life Indian couples who have been together at home for the past six months. It brilliantly captures the feeling that almost everyone has experienced during the lockdown. It’s a feel-good track that incorporates different genres of music from across the world like R & B, pop and folk and I am super excited for music lovers to hear this incredible fusion” said Nikhita Gandhi.

Listen to the track here and watch the video here.

Tags
Jhalle Jhalle Nikhita Gandhi JioSaavn music
Related news
News | 20 Aug 2020

British Pop star Arzutra Garielle's Tumhaari Remix with DJ Shadow Dubai gets a thumbs up from fans

MUMBAI: Bollywood inspired British pop star Arzutra Garielle recently released the remixed version of her most loved single 'Tumhaari' on high demand of her fans from all over the world.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

Pink is proud to have 'Thunder Thighs' in empowering post

MUMBAI: Pink is loving the skin she's in. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 18 to share an empowering message with her fans. The post showed the three-time Grammy winner wearing a swimsuit and life jacket while wakesurfing.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

Ellie Goulding doesn't remember much of her twenties

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding, now 33, says she spent her twenties pretty much in chaos.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

Britney Spears files to remove father as court-appointed guardian

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is seeking to make major changes to the court-appointed conservatorship that has controlled various aspects of her life since a public breakdown in 2008.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

Matt Stell among pre-race dignitaries for Dover International Speedway’s Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend

MUMBAI: Matt Stell, a chart-topping country music star, will sing a virtual version of the national anthem prior to the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Aug. 23, the final event of Dover International Speedway’s huge six-race, three-day NASCAR weekend on Aug. 21-23.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with Ultratech cement for its show 'Baat Ghar Ki' featuring Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more

News
Apple Announces Apple Music Radio

MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ellie Goulding doesn't remember much of her twenties

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding, now 33, says she spent her twenties pretty much in chaos. "The past five years have been really poignant in my life....read more

2
Music composer-songwriter Denny teams up with Nikhita Gandhi for 'Jhalle Kalle' on JioSaavn’s Artist Originals (AO)

MUMBAI: Musical sensation Nikhita Gandhi and composer Denny released their single ‘Jhalle Kalle’ today, with Artist Originals (AO) -  JioSaavn’s hit...read more

3
Matt Stell among pre-race dignitaries for Dover International Speedway’s Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend

MUMBAI: Matt Stell, a chart-topping country music star, will sing a virtual version of the national anthem prior to the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup...read more

4
Jazim Sharma's latest Song "Inteha" is truly a bliss!

Singer Jazim Sharma coming up with his new Ghazal “Inteha”. This beautiful track was created during the lockdown due to the Covide 19 Pandemic. The...read more

5
BTS released new teaser of upcoming song 'Dynamite'

MUMBAI: K-pop group BTS have shared a teaser trailer for their upcoming English song ‘Dynamite’, set for release on August 21. The 28-second clip...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group