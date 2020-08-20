Music composer-songwriter Denny teams up with Nikhita Gandhi for 'Jhalle Kalle' on JioSaavn’s Artist Originals (AO)

MUMBAI: Musical sensation Nikhita Gandhi and composer Denny released their single ‘Jhalle Kalle’ today, with Artist Originals (AO) - JioSaavn’s hit-breaking label for global South Asian artists. The dreamy track will be accompanied by a music video that captures the essence of new-age couples.

The song is a thoughtful amalgamation of traditional Indian melody and urban R&B elements that can connect with a young metropolitan audience. The song revolves around the life of a millennial couple and how after a crazy day of multiple small fights and ups and downs, they always reunite by day end.

Nikhita Gandhi is a singer/ songwriter who rose to prominence with hits like Raabta, Qaafirana & Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe. Apart from these popular tracks, she has released multiple songs on her own channel that includes a fusion of western and alternative R&B elements and traditional Indian songs. Nikhita can effortlessly switch between traditional Indian singing and western pop styles.

Songwriter Denny Thakrar from Australia, now based out of Mumbai, has previously written English singer Dido's lead chart-topping single “Still On My Mind”. The song topped the Billboard dance charts and was on number 13 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Charts. It was also featured in Netflix‘s popular Marvel series Locke and Key. Meanwhile, in the past year in India, Denny composed Nai Jeena sung by Yash Narvekar and Palak Muchhal, Darshan Raval's Do Din and Rupinn's Soneya.

Speaking on the new track launch, Denny said, “Through Jhalle Kalle, I intended to create the feeling of love and the bond shared between new-age couples and translate it in an expression so that our audience can relate to it. This is my second track with Nikhita, who I met in Australia but got in touch with after moving to India. Together we have been composing songs with the idea of making music with an International sound yet with an Indian touch so that today’s generation could connect with it. Nikhita’s voice is inimitable and we can’t wait for everyone to hear Jhalle Kalle.”

“Working with Denny has always been a delight. Jhalle Kalle is a light-hearted track, which we feel will perfectly sync with the lives of real life Indian couples who have been together at home for the past six months. It brilliantly captures the feeling that almost everyone has experienced during the lockdown. It’s a feel-good track that incorporates different genres of music from across the world like R & B, pop and folk and I am super excited for music lovers to hear this incredible fusion” said Nikhita Gandhi.

Listen to the track here and watch the video here.