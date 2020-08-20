Mariah Carey to unveil new album on October 2

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has good news for her fans. She will release a new album titled The Rarities on October 2.
Carey took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a black and white photo that seems to be her upcoming album's artwork.
Dedicating it to her fans she captioned the image: "?This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you, THE RARITIES album is out October 2."
The singer has been in the industry for about three decades and has given multiple hits like "Hero", "We belong together" and "All I want for Christmas".
Carey's last album was "Caution" in 2018. Apart from music, she has been busy with her memoir "The Meaning Of Mariah Carey".
(Source: IANS)
