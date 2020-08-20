Jazim Sharma's latest Song "Inteha" is truly a bliss!

MUMBAI: Singer Jazim Sharma comes up with his new Ghazal “Inteha”. This beautiful track was created during the lockdown due to the Covide 19 Pandemic. The idea to create this slow romantic track is to spread love and peace among the listeners. The singer has composed the song as well.
This melodious track has been directed by Nikki Sharma and produced by V P Gupta. Tajasvi Sharma has been featured as the female lead. Jazim Sharma’s iconic singing and composition of Ghazals with the modern touch make Jazim stand out in every manner. Over the years he has been managed to attract a massive fan following in India as well as across the world with his hit lists of the songs kya hoga (Dedh Ishqiya), Choch Ladiyaan (Manmarziyaan), Grey wala shade (Manmarziyaan), Bismillaah, Tere Binn (own composition) and the historical track Guzar Jayega featuring Amitabh Bachchan with 80 singers and artists) amidst coronavirus pandemic and many more.
In his latest track Inteha, he has tried to create soulful music that will surely going to touch the heart of his fans and listeners. The chemistry of the duo Jazim and Tajasvi Sharma is also going well with the music that makes it more melodious and romantic.
The song has been released on his own youtube channel Jazim Productions as he wants to work as an independent artist. He believes that your work should speak and it can be on any platform. Recently he also got motivated by the warm words of Sonu Nigam. In a recent interview, Sonu Nigam appreciated Jazim Sharma as one of the finest singers of India.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more
MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Gaurav Sharma released a motivational patriotic song “Harega Nahi India” on Independence Day 2020, dedicated to all the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding, now 33, says she spent her twenties pretty much in chaos. "The past five years have been really poignant in my life....read more
MUMBAI: Bringing you all genres of club music in a festival area 700,000 square meters in size. “Cancelled“, “Corona“, “Covid-19“ and “Pandemic“ are...read more
MUMBAI: Apashe is back with a brand new music video for his track ‘Behind My Eyes', featuring the vocal talent of LIA. The third song on his newly-...read more
MUMBAI: Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for...read more