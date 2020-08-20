Jazim Sharma's latest Song "Inteha" is truly a bliss!

MUMBAI: Singer Jazim Sharma comes up with his new Ghazal “Inteha”. This beautiful track was created during the lockdown due to the Covide 19 Pandemic. The idea to create this slow romantic track is to spread love and peace among the listeners. The singer has composed the song as well.

This melodious track has been directed by Nikki Sharma and produced by V P Gupta. Tajasvi Sharma has been featured as the female lead. Jazim Sharma’s iconic singing and composition of Ghazals with the modern touch make Jazim stand out in every manner. Over the years he has been managed to attract a massive fan following in India as well as across the world with his hit lists of the songs kya hoga (Dedh Ishqiya), Choch Ladiyaan (Manmarziyaan), Grey wala shade (Manmarziyaan), Bismillaah, Tere Binn (own composition) and the historical track Guzar Jayega featuring Amitabh Bachchan with 80 singers and artists) amidst coronavirus pandemic and many more.

In his latest track Inteha, he has tried to create soulful music that will surely going to touch the heart of his fans and listeners. The chemistry of the duo Jazim and Tajasvi Sharma is also going well with the music that makes it more melodious and romantic.

The song has been released on his own youtube channel Jazim Productions as he wants to work as an independent artist. He believes that your work should speak and it can be on any platform. Recently he also got motivated by the warm words of Sonu Nigam. In a recent interview, Sonu Nigam appreciated Jazim Sharma as one of the finest singers of India.