Gaurav Sharma's "Harega Nahi India" is dedicated to the Indians for their efforts and bravery

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Gaurav Sharma released a motivational patriotic song “Harega Nahi India” on Independence Day 2020, dedicated to all the Indians for their efforts and bravery.

Commenting on the song, “The idea was to depict all the hardships faced by the people of India from pandemic to cyclones to floods and how everyone has come out as a warrior on their own. It has been really tough”.

The singers only inspiration to create the song was the people of India and frontline workers who are always there to save lives. He wanted to motivate them and spread positivity and also let people not lose hope and be disheartened as mental health is as important as physical well-being.

Watch here:

The music video features Mansi Srivastava, Gaurav Gera, Parull Chaudhry, Ridhiema Tiwari, Hunar Hale and Muskaan Kataria which was shot during lockdown in their respective homes. Lyrics written by Parul. M.

Gaurav sang as well as composed the song, he mentioned that he had an amazing experience with a great team. “Everyone who is in the video was supportive and I loved working with them. Their contribution means a lot”.

When the lockdown period started the atmosphere around became very stressful and a bit depressing. Music helped the singer to release all of those stressful thoughts as music has the power of healing mental stress and strengthens one’s mind to look for positivity. He wanted to spread hopes and positivity, so he created this composition. Every word aims at encouraging people to fight the battle together and come out stronger.

When talking about his future endeavours, he is remaking some old legendary songs and collaboration with a renowned music label.

Stay tuned.