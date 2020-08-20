Gaurav Sharma's "Harega Nahi India" is dedicated to the Indians for their efforts and bravery

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Gaurav Sharma released a motivational patriotic song “Harega Nahi India” on Independence Day 2020, dedicated to all the Indians for their efforts and bravery.
Commenting on the song, “The idea was to depict all the hardships faced by the people of India from pandemic to cyclones to floods and how everyone has come out as a warrior on their own. It has been really tough”.
The singers only inspiration to create the song was the people of India and frontline workers who are always there to save lives. He wanted to motivate them and spread positivity and also let people not lose hope and be disheartened as mental health is as important as physical well-being.
Watch here:
The music video features Mansi Srivastava, Gaurav Gera, Parull Chaudhry, Ridhiema Tiwari, Hunar Hale and Muskaan Kataria which was shot during lockdown in their respective homes. Lyrics written by Parul. M.
Gaurav sang as well as composed the song, he mentioned that he had an amazing experience with a great team. “Everyone who is in the video was supportive and I loved working with them. Their contribution means a lot”.
When the lockdown period started the atmosphere around became very stressful and a bit depressing. Music helped the singer to release all of those stressful thoughts as music has the power of healing mental stress and strengthens one’s mind to look for positivity. He wanted to spread hopes and positivity, so he created this composition. Every word aims at encouraging people to fight the battle together and come out stronger.
When talking about his future endeavours, he is remaking some old legendary songs and collaboration with a renowned music label.
Stay tuned.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more
MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more
MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding, now 33, says she spent her twenties pretty much in chaos. "The past five years have been really poignant in my life....read more
MUMBAI: Bringing you all genres of club music in a festival area 700,000 square meters in size. “Cancelled“, “Corona“, “Covid-19“ and “Pandemic“ are...read more
MUMBAI: Apashe is back with a brand new music video for his track ‘Behind My Eyes', featuring the vocal talent of LIA. The third song on his newly-...read more
MUMBAI: Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has good news for her fans. She will release a new album titled The Rarities on October 2. Carey took to Instagram on...read more