RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Aug 2020 17:43 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Gaurav Sharma's "Harega Nahi India" is dedicated to the Indians for their efforts and bravery

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Gaurav Sharma released a motivational patriotic song “Harega Nahi India” on Independence Day 2020, dedicated to all the Indians for their efforts and bravery.

Commenting on the song, “The idea was to depict all the hardships faced by the people of India from pandemic to cyclones to floods and how everyone has come out as a warrior on their own. It has been really tough”.

The singers only inspiration to create the song was the people of India and frontline workers who are always there to save lives. He wanted to motivate them and spread positivity and also let people not lose hope and be disheartened as mental health is as important as physical well-being.

Watch here:

The music video features Mansi Srivastava, Gaurav Gera, Parull Chaudhry, Ridhiema Tiwari, Hunar Hale and Muskaan Kataria which was shot during lockdown in their respective homes. Lyrics written by Parul. M.

Gaurav sang as well as composed the song, he mentioned that he had an amazing experience with a great team. “Everyone who is in the video was supportive and I loved working with them. Their contribution means a lot”.

When the lockdown period started the atmosphere around became very stressful and a bit depressing. Music helped the singer to release all of those stressful thoughts as music has the power of healing mental stress and strengthens one’s mind to look for positivity. He wanted to spread hopes and positivity, so he created this composition. Every word aims at encouraging people to fight the battle together and come out stronger.

When talking about his future endeavours, he is remaking some old legendary songs and collaboration with a renowned music label.

Stay tuned.

Tags
Singer Gaurav Sharma Harega Nahi India Mansi Srivastava Gaurav Gera Parull Chaudhry Independence Day
Related news
News | 20 Aug 2020

Pop sensation Gajendra Verma releases thrilling new music video "Tere Nashe Mein Choor"

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Gajendra Verma has released a new track, “Tere Nashe Mein Choor.” A self-made artist known for his heartfelt, authentic tunes, Verma charts yet another layered release with this romantic track.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

British Pop star Arzutra Garielle's Tumhaari Remix with DJ Shadow Dubai gets a thumbs up from fans

MUMBAI: Bollywood inspired British pop star Arzutra Garielle recently released the remixed version of her most loved single 'Tumhaari' on high demand of her fans from all over the world.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

Pink is proud to have 'Thunder Thighs' in empowering post

MUMBAI: Pink is loving the skin she's in. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 18 to share an empowering message with her fans. The post showed the three-time Grammy winner wearing a swimsuit and life jacket while wakesurfing.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

Britney Spears files to remove father as court-appointed guardian

MUMBAI: Britney Spears is seeking to make major changes to the court-appointed conservatorship that has controlled various aspects of her life since a public breakdown in 2008.

read more
News | 20 Aug 2020

Ariana Grande begs Rihanna to drop her new album

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande can't wait for Rihanna's new album, either. On Tuesday (Aug. 18), the singer took to social media to express her anticipation for her fellow pop star's long-gestating ninth studio set.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with Ultratech cement for its show 'Baat Ghar Ki' featuring Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more

News
Apple Announces Apple Music Radio

MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ellie Goulding doesn't remember much of her twenties

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding, now 33, says she spent her twenties pretty much in chaos. "The past five years have been really poignant in my life....read more

2
BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Las Vegas edition 2021

MUMBAI: Bringing you all genres of club music in a festival area 700,000 square meters in size. “Cancelled“, “Corona“, “Covid-19“ and “Pandemic“ are...read more

3
Apashe reveals stunning 'Behind My Eyes' music video

MUMBAI: Apashe is back with a brand new music video for his track ‘Behind My Eyes', featuring the vocal talent of LIA. The third song on his newly-...read more

4
Cardi B' 'WAP' isn’t for trump supporters

MUMBAI: Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for...read more

5
Mariah Carey to unveil new album on October 2

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has good news for her fans. She will release a new album titled The Rarities on October 2. Carey took to Instagram on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group