News |  20 Aug 2020 15:17 |  By RnMTeam

British Pop star Arzutra Garielle's Tumhaari Remix with DJ Shadow Dubai gets a thumbs up from fans

MUMBAI: Bollywood inspired British pop star Arzutra Garielle recently released the remixed version of her most loved single 'Tumhaari' on high demand of her fans from all over the world.

Arzutra collaborated with the popular DJ Shadow Dubai who in the past has collaborated with well known artists like Pitbull, Sean Paul, Guru Randhawa, Badshah, Yo Yo Honey Singh and others.

“Though I did receive alot of requests from my fans on the very first day of the launch to release a remix version of the song, I never knew it would happen so fast. It was a surprise not just for the fans but even for me. My team were working secretly on the remix for this song which is very close to my heart" says Arzutra who revealed she herself got to listen to the remixed version just an hour before it was launched.

Tumhaari's remix received over 600K views in its first week leaving Arzutra feeling amazed at the love her Indian fans have given her for this song.

"My social media pages are filled with lovely messages and feedback from my fans. I want you to know I am reading all your messages and I am grateful for all your sweet compliments about my music." added Arzutra.

Arzutra has had quite a busy last few months with back to back music releases. The singer has also confirmed that she has many more surprises coming up for the fans in the next couple of months.

