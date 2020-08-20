Ariana Grande begs Rihanna to drop her new album

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande can't wait for Rihanna's new album, either. On Tuesday (Aug. 18), the singer took to social media to express her anticipation for her fellow pop star's long-gestating ninth studio set.
Grande referencing the project came in response to the news that she'd officially surpassed RiRi as the most-streamed artist of all time on Spotify with a mind-blowing 20.5 billion-plus streams of her catalog.
"Holy s--t thank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much. i can’t wait to give u new things to listen to," she wrote, adding that she'll be more than happy to pass the crown back to Rihanna whenever the new LP finally drops.
"Now can rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please or ....," Ari concluded.
Rihanna has been teasing her follow-up to 2016's Anti since at least May 2018, when she hinted in a Vogue cover story that the album would be reggae-influenced. Since then, the star has regularly continued to poke fun at the rabid questions surrounding the LP's yet-to-be-announced release date, often replying to fans in the comments of her Instagram.
For her part, Ari most recently unveiled K Bye For Now, an album of live recordings her Sweetener World Tour, back in Dec. 2019. Her last proper studio set was 2019's Thank U, Next.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more
MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more
MUMBAI: Musical sensation Nikhita Gandhi and composer Denny released their single ‘Jhalle Kalle’ today, with Artist Originals (AO) - JioSaavn’s hit...read more
MUMBAI: Pink is loving the skin she's in. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday, Aug. 18 to share an empowering message with her fans....read more
MUMBAI: Britney Spears is seeking to make major changes to the court-appointed conservatorship that has controlled various aspects of her life since...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding, now 33, says she spent her twenties pretty much in chaos. "The past five years have been really poignant in my life....read more
MUMBAI: Matt Stell, a chart-topping country music star, will sing a virtual version of the national anthem prior to the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup...read more