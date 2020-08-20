Ariana Grande begs Rihanna to drop her new album

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande can't wait for Rihanna's new album, either. On Tuesday (Aug. 18), the singer took to social media to express her anticipation for her fellow pop star's long-gestating ninth studio set.

Grande referencing the project came in response to the news that she'd officially surpassed RiRi as the most-streamed artist of all time on Spotify with a mind-blowing 20.5 billion-plus streams of her catalog.

"Holy s--t thank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much. i can’t wait to give u new things to listen to," she wrote, adding that she'll be more than happy to pass the crown back to Rihanna whenever the new LP finally drops.

"Now can rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please or ....," Ari concluded.

Rihanna has been teasing her follow-up to 2016's Anti since at least May 2018, when she hinted in a Vogue cover story that the album would be reggae-influenced. Since then, the star has regularly continued to poke fun at the rabid questions surrounding the LP's yet-to-be-announced release date, often replying to fans in the comments of her Instagram.

For her part, Ari most recently unveiled K Bye For Now, an album of live recordings her Sweetener World Tour, back in Dec. 2019. Her last proper studio set was 2019's Thank U, Next.