RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  20 Aug 2020 16:34 |  By RnMTeam

Apashe reveals stunning 'Behind My Eyes' music video

MUMBAI: Apashe is back with a brand new music video for his track ‘Behind My Eyes', featuring the vocal talent of LIA. The third song on his newly-released 13-track ‘Renaissance' LP, it's a true gem of a tune that's audibly both majestic and awe-inspiring, with the innovative music video visually fleshing out its already well-established magical qualities. Out now, the video can be streamed via the Kannibalen Records official YouTube channel.

‘Behind My Eyes' subtly begins with a rich, flowing vocal from Montreal-based singer/songwriter LIA. Her sultry singing eventually gives way to the grandiose instrumentation and epic, no-holds-barred production elements courtesy of Apashe. An atmospheric sonic barrage through-and-through, the dynamic DJ/producer's cinematic track was bound to eventually get the music video treatment at some point. Fans of the song can finally revel in the fact that it now has its visual counterpart, a vivid three-and-a-half minute music video that truly brings the vibe and lyrics to life. Filmed on location with longtime friend and collaborator Adrian Villagomez in Japan pre-pandemic, it draws major inspiration from modern sci-fi films and Street Fighter-esque fighting games. Overall, the video possesses a unique visual identity effortlessly evoked from the groundbreaking track.

Apashe has had quite the year, setting himself up for immense success with each endeavor he fully devotes himself to. His full-length ‘Renaissance' LP, released at the beginning of this April, was a major pivotal point in his career, with millions of combined streams across all platforms to date. Since his LP, he's remixed Maz Korzh's ‘Малый повзрослел' to much critical acclaim, and performed his ‘Renaissance Live' set, courtesy of the League of Legends Mid-Season Streamathon. Featuring four vocalists from the LP performing from a warehouse in Montreal alongside the DJ/producer, the stream also raised funds for COVID-19 relief via Riot Games. Apashe's music has seen some incredible support in the synch world, with album tracks being featured in both Apple TV (their biggest synch ever) & EA Sports commercials. He also has synch's lined up with Valorant and the Amazon series The Boys for their season 2, not to mention, he's had his music included in trailers for Fast & The Furious, John Wick & other high grossing blockbuster films.

LIA is a vocalist and fellow Montrealer who first emerged onto the scene back in 2017. In three short years, she's released a steady slew of singles as well as a debut 6-track EP, ‘Vasilia', released at the end of last year.

Avid Apashe listeners are in for a treat with the new, innovative music video for ‘Behind My Eyes'. A visually stunning experience, it leaves the viewer in anticipation for the next video to come from ‘Renaissance' and also sets a high precedent to follow.

Tags
music videos Apashe Behind My Eyes
Related news
News | 10 Aug 2020

Global recording artist ILA releases music video for “Vande Mataram” on India’s 74th Independence Day, A universal call for solidarity and peace

MUMBAI: Ila Paliwal (ILA), an award-winning singer, songwriter and producer, based in New York, weaves a call for universal peace and solidarity in her latest music video, “Vande Mataram” (Mother, I bow to thee).

read more
News | 30 Jul 2020

Aparshakti happy to be a part of quirky song 'Ghanta'

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Aparshakti Khurana features in a quirky new music video that marks the singing debut of Jackky Bhagnani.Titled "Ghanta", the song has been composed by Vayu.

read more
News | 24 Jul 2020

Apashe reveals 'Renaissance Live' with League of Legends & special guests

MUMBAI: Back in May, Apashe and 4 very special guests took their talents to the extremely popular and ever-growing online League of Legends gaming community, for their Mid-Season Streamathon series for an exclusive livestream event.

read more
News | 15 May 2020

Gunjan Utreja features in his hair stylist Moin's music video

MUMBAI: Actor-host Gunjan Utreja will be seen in hair stylist and singer Moin Sabri's music video "Judaai".Moin has been styling Gunjan for the last six years.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2020

Post-punk/Alt-metal band PAST FIVE reveal "Close To The Exit" music video & single

MUMBAI: Swedish post-punk/alt-metal band Past Five have revealed a new music video and single for the song "Close To The Exit". The video was directed by Gregory Cuchissi and was filmed at various locations throughout the band's hometown of Boras, Sweden.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with Ultratech cement for its show 'Baat Ghar Ki' featuring Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more

News
Apple Announces Apple Music Radio

MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Cardi B' 'WAP' isn’t for trump supporters

MUMBAI: Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for...read more

2
Mariah Carey to unveil new album on October 2

MUMBAI: Singer Mariah Carey has good news for her fans. She will release a new album titled The Rarities on October 2. Carey took to Instagram on...read more

3
Ashley Tisdale shared why she decided to remove breast implants

MUMBAI: Ashley Tisdale has shared her "most personal post" ever. On Monday, Aug. 17, the High School Musical alum took to her Instagram to explain...read more

4
Gaurav Sharma's "Harega Nahi India" is dedicated to the Indians for their efforts and bravery

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Gaurav Sharma released a motivational patriotic song “Harega Nahi India” on Independence Day 2020, dedicated to all the...read more

5
The musical duo of Priya Banerjee and Zaman Khan mesmerizes us with "Samne Yeh Kon Aaya", a tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birthday month

MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee and singer Zaman Khan who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully, are back with their fun and peppy vibes from the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group