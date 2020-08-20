Apashe reveals stunning 'Behind My Eyes' music video

MUMBAI: Apashe is back with a brand new music video for his track ‘Behind My Eyes', featuring the vocal talent of LIA. The third song on his newly-released 13-track ‘Renaissance' LP, it's a true gem of a tune that's audibly both majestic and awe-inspiring, with the innovative music video visually fleshing out its already well-established magical qualities. Out now, the video can be streamed via the Kannibalen Records official YouTube channel.

‘Behind My Eyes' subtly begins with a rich, flowing vocal from Montreal-based singer/songwriter LIA. Her sultry singing eventually gives way to the grandiose instrumentation and epic, no-holds-barred production elements courtesy of Apashe. An atmospheric sonic barrage through-and-through, the dynamic DJ/producer's cinematic track was bound to eventually get the music video treatment at some point. Fans of the song can finally revel in the fact that it now has its visual counterpart, a vivid three-and-a-half minute music video that truly brings the vibe and lyrics to life. Filmed on location with longtime friend and collaborator Adrian Villagomez in Japan pre-pandemic, it draws major inspiration from modern sci-fi films and Street Fighter-esque fighting games. Overall, the video possesses a unique visual identity effortlessly evoked from the groundbreaking track.

Apashe has had quite the year, setting himself up for immense success with each endeavor he fully devotes himself to. His full-length ‘Renaissance' LP, released at the beginning of this April, was a major pivotal point in his career, with millions of combined streams across all platforms to date. Since his LP, he's remixed Maz Korzh's ‘Малый повзрослел' to much critical acclaim, and performed his ‘Renaissance Live' set, courtesy of the League of Legends Mid-Season Streamathon. Featuring four vocalists from the LP performing from a warehouse in Montreal alongside the DJ/producer, the stream also raised funds for COVID-19 relief via Riot Games. Apashe's music has seen some incredible support in the synch world, with album tracks being featured in both Apple TV (their biggest synch ever) & EA Sports commercials. He also has synch's lined up with Valorant and the Amazon series The Boys for their season 2, not to mention, he's had his music included in trailers for Fast & The Furious, John Wick & other high grossing blockbuster films.

LIA is a vocalist and fellow Montrealer who first emerged onto the scene back in 2017. In three short years, she's released a steady slew of singles as well as a debut 6-track EP, ‘Vasilia', released at the end of last year.

Avid Apashe listeners are in for a treat with the new, innovative music video for ‘Behind My Eyes'. A visually stunning experience, it leaves the viewer in anticipation for the next video to come from ‘Renaissance' and also sets a high precedent to follow.