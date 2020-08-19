RadioandMusic
News |  19 Aug 2020

Watch Paris Hilton's traumatic childhood in 'This is Paris' documentary trailer

MUMBAI: Prepare to discover a whole new side of Paris Hilton.

While some pop culture fans may know the heiress for her catchphrase "That's Hot" or experience on The Simple Life with Nicole Richie, a new documentary is expected to show a different perspective of Paris.

In a new trailer for YouTube Originals' documentary This Is Paris, the DJ and businesswoman addresses the childhood trauma that had an affect on her life growing up in the spotlight.

"Something happened in my childhood that I've never talked with anyone," Paris explained in various scenes featuring her mom Kathy Hilton and sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild. "But I couldn't tell you guys because every time I tried, I would get punished by them."

"I still have nightmares about it and the only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there," she continued.

And while the public may have a perception of who Paris is, the former reality star is ready to keep it real and open up like never before.

"I feel like the whole world thinks they know me. No one really knows who I am. I'm always putting on this façade or just happy, perfect life," she explained. "I just created this brand and this persona and this character and I've been stuck with her ever since."

According to YouTube Originals, the personal project aims to reveal the woman behind the icon and shed new light on our view of celebrity and the insta-fame culture that Paris helped to create.

In a previous interview, Paris said working on the documentary was "very therapeutic" and made a difference on her mental health.
"I became so close with the director, and she really asked me so many questions," she shared on The Talk back in March. "I started thinking about my past and what I've been through and realized just how much it's affected my life and how I was holding on to so much trauma for so long."

"I feel like in the past year, I've released a lot of it…from just really talking about it and facing that, but it's something I've never discussed publicly with anyone," Paris continued. "I think when people see this film, they're really going to see a different side to me than they've ever seen before. Because I honestly didn't even know who I was up until this year. So, I really learned a lot about myself through this film."

This Is Paris premieres Sept. 14 only on YouTube.

