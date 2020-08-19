The musical duo of Priya Banerjee and Zaman Khan mesmerizes us with "Samne Yeh Kon Aaya", a tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birthday month

MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee and singer Zaman Khan who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully, are back with their fun and peppy vibes from the '70s with a Kishore Kumar's song, "Sanmen Yeh Kon Aaya". The duo is hitting some amazing notes with their playful voice and melody leaving us all mesmerized and craving for more.

The song choice is perfect and we were wondering what made them choose this song to which Zaman said, " We chose this song as a tribute to Kishore da because I feel this song actually defines his personality of being vibrant, positive and full of energy.. even by imagining him you’ll have a smile on your face. So we thought let’s go for this song".

Zaman and Priya have already got fans going gaga with their first collaboration "Jab Koi Baat" on #SingAlongSundays. Fans have been flooding their DM's with love and appreciation. Especially to Priya Banerjee, who debuted to the world of singing with Zaman Khan and people have been going crazy for their magical voices since then. And the singer has the sweetest message for his fans, "Well first of all thanks to everyone out there for showering so much of love ..!! We collaborated just for the love of music and, after seeing the amount of love we’re getting it was indeed the most beautiful feeling. All I have to say is that keep loving us and leave your weekly dose of music on us as there’s plenty of songs coming up for you guys !!"