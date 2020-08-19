RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Aug 2020 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

The musical duo of Priya Banerjee and Zaman Khan mesmerizes us with "Samne Yeh Kon Aaya", a tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birthday month

MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee and singer Zaman Khan who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully, are back with their fun and peppy vibes from the '70s with a Kishore Kumar's song, "Sanmen Yeh Kon Aaya". The duo is hitting some amazing notes with their playful voice and melody leaving us all mesmerized and craving for more.

The song choice is perfect and we were wondering what made them choose this song to which Zaman said, " We chose this song as a tribute to Kishore da because I feel this song actually defines his personality of being vibrant, positive and full of energy.. even by imagining him you’ll have a smile on your face. So we thought let’s go for this song".

Zaman and Priya have already got fans going gaga with their first collaboration "Jab Koi Baat" on #SingAlongSundays. Fans have been flooding their DM's with love and appreciation. Especially to Priya Banerjee, who debuted to the world of singing with Zaman Khan and people have been going crazy for their magical voices since then. And the singer has the sweetest message for his fans, "Well first of all thanks to everyone out there for showering so much of love ..!! We collaborated just for the love of music and, after seeing the amount of love we’re getting it was indeed the most beautiful feeling. All I have to say is that keep loving us and leave your weekly dose of music on us as there’s plenty of songs coming up for you guys !!"

Tags
Zaman Khan Priya Banerjee music Singer actress
Related news
News | 19 Aug 2020

Percept announces ‘Sunburn for Goa’ – a Fundraiser for Goa

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, announced ‘Sunburn for Goa’, a Virtual Music Festival to promote Goa and raise funds for the COVID relief activity for Goa.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Ashley Tisdale shared why she decided to remove breast implants

MUMBAI: Ashley Tisdale has shared her "most personal post" ever.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Cardi B' 'WAP' isn’t for trump supporters

MUMBAI: Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for what she sees as a reckless boat party.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Singer Vee Kapoor raises awareness about Vitiligo

Singer Vee Kapoor, who is known for soulful devotional songs like ‘Giridhari’ and ‘Saavaro’ which have been released by prominent music labels like Times Music, has come forward to support a cause championed by his designer Saran Kohli.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Watch Paris Hilton's traumatic childhood in 'This is Paris' documentary trailer

MUMBAI: Prepare to discover a whole new side of Paris Hilton. While some pop culture fans may know the heiress for her catchphrase "That's Hot" or experience on The Simple Life with Nicole Richie, a new documentary is expected to show a different perspective of Paris.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with Ultratech cement for its show 'Baat Ghar Ki' featuring Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more

News
Apple Announces Apple Music Radio

MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Camila Cabello off to the UK for 'Cinderella' shoot

MUMBAI: Makers of the Camila Cabello-starrer Cinderella have decided to resume shooting the film amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Director Kay Cannon will...read more

2
Selpink is ready; Selena and BLACKPINK released upcoming song poster

MUMBAI: Selena and BLACKPINK's collaboration was announced last week with Selena sharing the official poster and revealing she was excited about the...read more

3
The musical duo of Priya Banerjee and Zaman Khan mesmerizes us with "Samne Yeh Kon Aaya", a tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birthday month

MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee and singer Zaman Khan who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully, are back with their fun and peppy vibes from the...read more

4
Meet Akshat Parikh, Bandish Bandit's music supervisor who has trained the entire cast!

Bandish Bandits has been quite a lot in the news these days. The cast and crew have been appreciated for their work as musicians in this new web...read more

5
Singer Vee Kapoor raises awareness about Vitiligo

Singer Vee Kapoor, who is known for soulful devotional songs like ‘Giridhari’ and ‘Saavaro’ which have been released by prominent music labels like...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group