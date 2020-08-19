Is Taylor Swift's new song 'The lakes' about Joe Alwyn?

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is taking her fans to the lakes. Scroll on to see all of the hidden Easter eggs in the bonus folklore track.

On Tuesday, August 18, the superstar singer made her folklore bonus track "the lakes" available for streaming - and fans are convinced that the song is a nod to her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

"Take me to the, lakes, where all the poets went to die / I don't belong and, my beloved, neither do you," she sings on the romantic track. "Those Windermere peaks look like a perfect place to cry / I'm setting off, but not without my muse."

As many Swifties may know, the Grammy winner has penned a number of songs about Alwyn, including "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want." Now, with "the lakes," she appears to reference the English actor—calling him her "muse"—and the Lake District in England, a popular travel destination with connections to poets like William Wordsworth. Another nod to England is the 30-year-old's mention of Windermere, known to be the area's largest natural lake, which is also surrounded by mountains.

"I want auroras and sad prose / I want to watch wisteria grow right over my bare feet / 'Cause I haven't moved in years / And I want you right here," she belts out. "A red rose grew up out of ice frozen ground / With no one around to tweet it / While I bathe in cliffside pools / With my calamitous love and insurmountable grief."

Swift has previously used the flower comparison when writing about her relationship with Alwyn, who she first sparked romance rumors with in late 2016. In "Call It What You Want," the artist sings, "All my flowers grew back as thorns / Windows boarded up after the storm / He built a fire just to keep me warm."

In "the lakes," Swift also appears to reference her ongoing music battle. "What should be over burrowed under my skin / In heart-stopping waves of hurt," she sings. "I've come too far to watch some namedropping sleaze / Tell me what are my words worth."

Swift has been vocal about her frustration over the 2019 sale of Big Machine Records and called out Big Machine's Scott Borchetta for selling the company to Scooter Braun. "Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to," the singer wrote in a June 2019 Tumblr post. "He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."