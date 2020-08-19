RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Aug 2020 16:49 |  By RnMTeam

Is Taylor Swift's new song 'The lakes' about Joe Alwyn?

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is taking her fans to the lakes. Scroll on to see all of the hidden Easter eggs in the bonus folklore track.

On Tuesday, August 18, the superstar singer made her folklore bonus track "the lakes" available for streaming - and fans are convinced that the song is a nod to her relationship with Joe Alwyn.

"Take me to the, lakes, where all the poets went to die / I don't belong and, my beloved, neither do you," she sings on the romantic track. "Those Windermere peaks look like a perfect place to cry / I'm setting off, but not without my muse."

As many Swifties may know, the Grammy winner has penned a number of songs about Alwyn, including "Gorgeous" and "Call It What You Want." Now, with "the lakes," she appears to reference the English actor—calling him her "muse"—and the Lake District in England, a popular travel destination with connections to poets like William Wordsworth. Another nod to England is the 30-year-old's mention of Windermere, known to be the area's largest natural lake, which is also surrounded by mountains.

"I want auroras and sad prose / I want to watch wisteria grow right over my bare feet / 'Cause I haven't moved in years / And I want you right here," she belts out. "A red rose grew up out of ice frozen ground / With no one around to tweet it / While I bathe in cliffside pools / With my calamitous love and insurmountable grief."

Swift has previously used the flower comparison when writing about her relationship with Alwyn, who she first sparked romance rumors with in late 2016. In "Call It What You Want," the artist sings, "All my flowers grew back as thorns / Windows boarded up after the storm / He built a fire just to keep me warm."

In "the lakes," Swift also appears to reference her ongoing music battle. "What should be over burrowed under my skin / In heart-stopping waves of hurt," she sings. "I've come too far to watch some namedropping sleaze / Tell me what are my words worth."

Swift has been vocal about her frustration over the 2019 sale of Big Machine Records and called out Big Machine's Scott Borchetta for selling the company to Scooter Braun. "Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words 'Scooter Braun' escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to," the singer wrote in a June 2019 Tumblr post. "He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn't want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever."

Tags
Taylor Swift Singer Joe Alwyn Los Angeles Lakers Scooter Braun
Related news
News | 19 Aug 2020

The musical duo of Priya Banerjee and Zaman Khan mesmerizes us with "Samne Yeh Kon Aaya", a tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birthday month

MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee and singer Zaman Khan who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully, are back with their fun and peppy vibes from the '70s with a Kishore Kumar's song, "Sanmen Yeh Kon Aaya".

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Ashley Tisdale shared why she decided to remove breast implants

MUMBAI: Ashley Tisdale has shared her "most personal post" ever.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Watch Paris Hilton's traumatic childhood in 'This is Paris' documentary trailer

MUMBAI: Prepare to discover a whole new side of Paris Hilton. While some pop culture fans may know the heiress for her catchphrase "That's Hot" or experience on The Simple Life with Nicole Richie, a new documentary is expected to show a different perspective of Paris.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Jazim Sharma's latest Song "Inteha" is truly a bliss!

Singer Jazim Sharma coming up with his new Ghazal “Inteha”. This beautiful track was created during the lockdown due to the Covide 19 Pandemic. The idea to create this slow romantic track is to spread love and peace among the listeners. The singer has composed the song as well.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Selpink is ready; Selena and BLACKPINK released upcoming song poster

MUMBAI: Selena and BLACKPINK's collaboration was announced last week with Selena sharing the official poster and revealing she was excited about the project. The title of the song is still a mystery. However, it has been confirmed that the new song arrives on August 28.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with Ultratech cement for its show 'Baat Ghar Ki' featuring Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more

News
Apple Announces Apple Music Radio

MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Meet Akshat Parikh, Bandish Bandit's music supervisor who has trained the entire cast!

Bandish Bandits has been quite a lot in the news these days. The cast and crew have been appreciated for their work as musicians in this new web...read more

2
MTV Beats Sessions From Home brings music composer duo Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: This week, one of the most electrifying music composer duo of Bollywood, Sachin-Jigar will grace the episode. This year so far, they’ve been...read more

3
Jazim Sharma's latest Song "Inteha" is truly a bliss!

Singer Jazim Sharma coming up with his new Ghazal “Inteha”. This beautiful track was created during the lockdown due to the Covide 19 Pandemic. The...read more

4
Marathi rapper Shambho's new single and video 'Man Soona'

MUMBAI: Shambho a.k.a Umesh Khade is a rapper from Mumbai, India. He released his new single ‘Man Soona' featuring Marathi celebrities Pushkar Jog...read more

5
Percept announces 'Sunburn for Goa' - a Fundraiser for Goa

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, announced ‘Sunburn for Goa’, a Virtual Music Festival to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group