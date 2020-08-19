RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  19 Aug 2020 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Vee Kapoor raises awareness about Vitiligo

Singer Vee Kapoor, who is known for soulful devotional songs like ‘Giridhari’ and ‘Saavaro’ which have been released by prominent music labels like Times Music, has come forward to support a cause championed by his designer Saran Kohli. A while back, Saran started suffering from vitiligo, a skin based disease which compelled him to come up with an awareness campaign to spread awareness about it. He thought of designing a series of masks that would reflect what people, who suffer from this condition, go through.

Talking about the same, he says, “As artists, we have a certain responsibility towards society. I have the means to reach out to those who like my music and follow my work. I thought of using that reach to support my friend’s initiative and make more people aware of this condition and the discrimination which people who suffer from this go through. I was happy to wear the mask, endorse it and put out a statement out there along with a bunch of wonderful people who stepped forward to support this initiative. I have always been proud of my friend Saran’s achievements. He has made the country proud with his incredible work as a designer and I am so glad to see him taking this initiative now.”

The mask is a dual or multi-colored one and aims to educate people about vitiligo and how people ought to be more sensitive about those who suffer from it.

The society, including the entertainment industry, needs to be more sensitive about this. There are also some extremely insensitive who mock people suffering from skin diseases.

"I am sure this campaign will make people think and bring about a positive change in society. Wearing these masks is a very creative way to spread awareness about it. I am very happy to be a part of it”, Vee Kapoor states.

Vikas Kapoor whose screen name is Vee Kapoor also has posted a couple of pictures with him wearing the mask to show solidarity with the movement. Since the last one year, Vee, who is based in London, has been very active as a singer and apart from releasing singles under labels of international repute, he has been doing cover versions of popular Bollywood numbers and uploading them on his YouTube channel. On the work front, he has recorded a bunch of songs during the lockdown which will release one after another soon. One of his upcoming projects include a single which he has collaborated with renowned lyricist Prashant Ingole (‘Purani Jeans’, ‘Mary Kom’ and ‘Bajirao Mastani’)

Tags
Bajirao Mastan Youtube music
Related news
News | 19 Aug 2020

The musical duo of Priya Banerjee and Zaman Khan mesmerizes us with "Samne Yeh Kon Aaya", a tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birthday month

MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee and singer Zaman Khan who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully, are back with their fun and peppy vibes from the '70s with a Kishore Kumar's song, "Sanmen Yeh Kon Aaya".

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Percept announces ‘Sunburn for Goa’ – a Fundraiser for Goa

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, announced ‘Sunburn for Goa’, a Virtual Music Festival to promote Goa and raise funds for the COVID relief activity for Goa.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Cardi B' 'WAP' isn’t for trump supporters

MUMBAI: Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for what she sees as a reckless boat party.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Hansraj Hans' son Navraj comes up with new song 'Khaas'

MUMBAI: Singer Navraj Hans has come up with a new track, titled Khaas. The romantic-sad track is a solo for Navraj and the music video features him along with actress Ihana Dhillon.

read more
News | 19 Aug 2020

Ayushmann on Covid era shoot: Feels like we're making films in another lifetime

MUMBAI: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana returns to film shooting in October, for the first time since the Covid outbreak, and he feels it should be a surreal experience.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM joins hands with Ultratech cement for its show 'Baat Ghar Ki' featuring Ravi Kishan

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more

News
Apple Announces Apple Music Radio

MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

top# 5 articles

1
Ananya Birla released first international single 'Let there be love'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla unleashed her electro-pop anthem “Let there be love” produced by Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce and...read more

2
Meet Akshat Parikh, Bandish Bandit's music supervisor who has trained the entire cast!

Bandish Bandits has been quite a lot in the news these days. The cast and crew have been appreciated for their work as musicians in this new web...read more

3
The musical duo of Priya Banerjee and Zaman Khan mesmerizes us with "Samne Yeh Kon Aaya", a tribute to Kishore Kumar on his birthday month

MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee and singer Zaman Khan who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully, are back with their fun and peppy vibes from the...read more

4
Ashley Tisdale shared why she decided to remove breast implants

MUMBAI: Ashley Tisdale has shared her "most personal post" ever. On Monday, Aug. 17, the High School Musical alum took to her Instagram to explain...read more

5
MTV Beats From Home brings music composer duo Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: This week, one of the most electrifying music composer duo of Bollywood, Sachin-Jigar will grace the episode. This year so far, they’ve been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group