Percept announces 'Sunburn for Goa' - a Fundraiser for Goa

MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, announced ‘Sunburn for Goa’, a Virtual Music Festival to promote Goa and raise funds for the COVID relief activity for Goa. The event will be streamed Live on Saturday, 29th August 2020 and will feature World’s No. 1 DJ DVLM headlining the show along with a whole host of popular artists. All proceeds from the show will go to the Chief Minister's Covid Relief Fund-Goa.

The Covid19 pandemic has swept the world and has affected businesses across domains worldwide, with the Travel & Tourism industry being impacted the most. Goa, the world’s top tourist destination, has been affected in an unprecedented manner across sectors spanning Tourism, Hotels, Transport, F&B, Airlines and other affiliated miscellaneous SME businesses. Goa was the birthplace of Sunburn in 2007, and over the years Sunburn grew into one of the Top 3 Music Festivals in the world, while positioning Goa on the global dance music destination map. In the last 13 years, over 2 million people from across 51 countries have flown into Goa to attend Sunburn Goa in December.

Given the close relationship Sunburn has shared with Goa over the past decade, it was time for Percept Live to use the platform of Music to give back to the beautiful state of Goa and help the authorities in their relentless fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to the inception of ‘Sunburn For Goa’, a CSR initiative where the World’s No. 1 DJ DVLM, World’s Biggest Social Media Platform Facebook & Asia’s Biggest Music Festival ‘Sunburn’ united for a Cause. All the proceeds from the ‘Sunburn for Goa’ event will go to the Chief Minister's COVID Relief Fund-Goa which will be utilized for efforts towards COVID-19 relief & welfare across the State of Goa.

The ‘Sunburn for Goa’ event will see a whole host of artists including World’s No. 1 DJ Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike headline the show. The Belgian DJs and Record Production duo who are a rage in the global EDM domain will be supported by popular acts including Candice Redding, Anish Sood, Deepesh Sharma, Miss Bliss and many more.

The ‘Sunburn for Goa’ global fundraiser event will be streamed Live on 29th August 2020 on Facebook – the biggest Social Media Platform with an audience of millions around the world. The Donate Button on the ‘Sunburn for Goa’ Facebook page will enable guests to donate directly to the Cause without exiting the FB page, ensuring a seamless entertainment experience.

Said Shri. Babu Ajgaonkar, Hon. Minister for Tourism, Goa, “This is a very good initiative from Sunburn and I am sure people who love Goa and Sunburn will donate for this cause. We are getting ready to welcome the world back to Goa.”

Said Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, “India is such a special place to us. The fans keep showering us with immense love and respect.”

Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said, “Sunburn for Goa is our way of paying back and thanking the beautiful destination of Goa and its people for all their love and support they have given us into making Sunburn the super global iconic success that it is today. We are thrilled to receive such amazing support from the World’s Biggest Social Media Platform Facebook and also have the World’s No. 1 artist DVLM headline our show. We have an incredible production, line-up and virtual experience planned for our fans, and their support and donations will go a long way in fighting the pandemic and rebuilding Goa into a prime Tourist Destination once again.”

‘Sunburn For Goa’ is presented by Magic Moments and co-powered by Fastrack, BoAt, Jameson, and Mountain Breeze in association with W Goa, Hilton Goa Resort, Grand Hyatt Goa, Riva Beach Resort, and Big Daddy Casino with Event Partner Bookmyshow and GiveIndia.

The ‘Sunburn For Goa’ announcement follows the successful launch and roll-out of the ‘Sunburn Home Festival’, ‘Sunburn Campus Chatbox’ and ‘Sunburn@Home’ Digital Intellectual Properties which have kept fans and audiences engaged during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic lockdown since 22 March 2020. The many Sunburn Live Stream entertainment variants have seen the best DJs around the world unite on Sunburn digital handles, Twitch app and ZEE5 platforms with an aim to entertain, network with their fans, and uplift their spirit in the comfort of their homes while encouraging the Social Distancing rules.