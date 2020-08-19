RadioandMusic
MTV Beats From Home brings music composer duo Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: This week, one of the most electrifying music composer duo of Bollywood, Sachin-Jigar will grace the episode. This year so far, they’ve been part of albums like “Street Dancer”, “Angrezi Medium” and more recently, “Shakuntala Devi”. Besides mainstream Bollywood music, the composers have also been working on a lot of Independent music. Their latest offering in in the Indipendent scene is “Barse Dua”.

“Barse Dua”, composed and sung by Sachin is an ode to the monsoon and to the endless memories attached to the season. This new song was also featured on MTV Beats Discover. In the episode, Sachin talks about shooting the song outdoor during lockdown, following strict measures during the shoot and the experience.

The episode will have the duo perform to some of their iconic songs like Valam, Piya O Re Piya, Barse Dua and a Gujrati composition as well.

In the segment MTV Beats Wants To Know, they get candid and answer questions about each other, how differently they work and where do they draw inspiration for their music from.

This episode of MTV Beats Sessions From Home featuring Sachin-Jigar will premiere on MTV Beats on Thursday, 20th August at 12 PM.

