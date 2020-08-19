MTV Beats From Home brings music composer duo Sachin-Jigar

MUMBAI: This week, one of the most electrifying music composer duo of Bollywood, Sachin-Jigar will grace the episode. This year so far, they’ve been part of albums like “Street Dancer”, “Angrezi Medium” and more recently, “Shakuntala Devi”. Besides mainstream Bollywood music, the composers have also been working on a lot of Independent music. Their latest offering in in the Indipendent scene is “Barse Dua”.
“Barse Dua”, composed and sung by Sachin is an ode to the monsoon and to the endless memories attached to the season. This new song was also featured on MTV Beats Discover. In the episode, Sachin talks about shooting the song outdoor during lockdown, following strict measures during the shoot and the experience.
The episode will have the duo perform to some of their iconic songs like Valam, Piya O Re Piya, Barse Dua and a Gujrati composition as well.
In the segment MTV Beats Wants To Know, they get candid and answer questions about each other, how differently they work and where do they draw inspiration for their music from.
This episode of MTV Beats Sessions From Home featuring Sachin-Jigar will premiere on MTV Beats on Thursday, 20th August at 12 PM.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more
MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more
Bandish Bandits has been quite a lot in the news these days. The cast and crew have been appreciated for their work as musicians in this new web...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Pragya Dasgupta, who has received immense fame for her marvellous voice recently released a track called Jana Gana Mana, on...read more
MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen is keeping it real. The social media connoisseur and Cravings cookbook author opened up about her surprise pregnancy in a...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla unleashed her electro-pop anthem “Let there be love” produced by Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce and...read more
MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee and singer Zaman Khan who is officially managed by Yours Eventfully, are back with their fun and peppy vibes from the...read more