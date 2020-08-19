Marathi rapper Shambho's new single and video 'Man Soona'

MUMBAI: Shambho a.k.a Umesh Khade is a rapper from Mumbai, India. He released his new single ‘Man Soona' featuring Marathi celebrities Pushkar Jog and Smita Gondkar as a couple reminiscing about love amid the lush green hills of Maharashtra. The track also features a melodic pop chorus by Keval Walanj.

While Shambho might be lesser known in English and even Hindi hip hop and rap circles, his following among the Marathi-speaking youth in Maharashtra and beyond, is huge. His YouTube channel has almost 300k subscribers. Shambho delivers some mean bars in his music, and his songs are mostly themed around love, struggle and everyday life.

What's unique about Shambho's delivery in some songs is the slight folk element in his vocals - like a vibrato that bridges words, and sometimes two sentences. His videos on YouTube have views in millions. Shambho's most popular song Tan Tan Bhan Bhan has over 11 million views, with other hits like TeTe and Bha unotfar behind! Shambho is one of the most popular rappers in the state of Maharashtra, laying bars in the local tongue.