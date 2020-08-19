Cardi B' 'WAP' isn’t for trump supporters

MUMBAI: Cardi B ain't down to share wet-a** p****y with a group of Trump supporters who were dancing to her hit ... and she's calling them out for what she sees as a reckless boat party.
The rapper just threw a ton of shade at this young group of MAGA bros and gals for posting a video of themselves dancing to "WAP" on boats decked out with Trump 2020 flags and hats.
Wasn’t republican conservative throwing a little fit bout this song ?........Anyways this makes my ass itchy. ....I’m callin the fbi on this festivity.They are not quarantining pic.twitter.com/kL3kuKChAm
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 18, 2020
Cardi's also taking thinly-veiled shots at conservative talk show host Ben Shapiro ... wondering why some Trumpers are jamming to her super sexual song when Shapiro took issue with her suggestive lyrics -- as only he could.
CB says the Trump boater video "makes my ass itchy" ... and says she's calling the feds, because the folks in the video are ignoring coronavirus safety precautions. You'll notice a lack of masks and disregard for social distancing, and Cardi says they should be quarantining. We're pretty sure she's joking about the feds, but you get her point.
Guess Cardi B does not subscribe to Michael Jordan's famous argument for staying out of politics -- Republicans listen to music too.
