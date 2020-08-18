RadioandMusic
News |  18 Aug 2020 18:34 |  By RnMTeam

Selpink is ready; Selena and BLACKPINK released upcoming song poster

MUMBAI: Selena and BLACKPINK's collaboration was announced last week with Selena sharing the official poster and revealing she was excited about the project. The title of the song is still a mystery. However, it has been confirmed that the new song arrives on August 28.



View this post on Instagram


SELPINK pulling up soon. 8/28

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

The collaboration marks BLACKPINK's second release ahead of their new album, BLACKPINK: The Album, set to release on October 2, 2020. The South Korean girl group has already given a taste of the album with How You Like That.

