RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Aug 2020 17:01 |  By RnMTeam

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi ends on a sweet note

MUMBAI: SA RE GA MA PA, the Hindi musical show which rocked the nation two decades ago has won over every Punjab’s heart in its mailed edition at Zee Punjabi. The Punjabi version of this reality show concluded on 15th August with the grand finale in the form of a larger-than-life platform where the top contestants hypnotized the audience with the melodious voice and renditions. The show was judged by stalwarts of Punjabi Film & Music industry namely Richa Sharma, Sonu kakkar and famous Music Director Jaidev Kumar.

The top six contestants who reached the grand finale were Sur Sagar, Shubham Lodhi, Mehak Bhamotra, Mann Sagar, Rahul Rustom and Mamta Bharadvaj. The competition was very tough for the final round contestants. Sur Sagar won the competition followed by Shubham Lodhi at second place and Mehak Bamotra at close third. Sur Sagar hails from Nawan Shehr and comes from a strong musical background has received the mentoring of his father who is a devotional singer. Sur Sagar is married but his wife lives in Canada who has been cheering for him from overseas.

Shubham Lodhi from Phillaur has been a surprise ever since the beginning of the show. Simply because he comes from a family where most of the male members are bouncers! Interestingly, he was also a bouncer but his strong and sturdy looks pale in comparison to his hold on the music and melody. Mehak Bamotra, the third position holder hails from Gurdaspur. The girl has shown impeccable commitment to music; she came for auditions even while she was grieving for her father’s loss who was the pillar of strength for her. In the audition episode, Gurdas Maan told her that her father is watching her perform here through his eyes. Since then, Gurdas Maan has mentored her like his daughter. He even sent her a food luck gift to her for the grand finale which was given to her post her performance.

Mamta Bharadwaj, another melodious singer ranked fourth while Mann Sagar & Rahul Rustom shared the fifth place as a tie. Judge Jaidev Kumar was all praises for the enthusiasm and passionate performances of all the contestants. “The show has created an unmatched legacy in its very first season on Zee Punjabi. Punjabi music is popular all across the world and Sa Re Ga

Ma Pa garnered attention and love of worldwide audience. I congratulate the winners and look forward to seeing them enriching the Punjabi music with their melodies.”

The mentor of the show, Gurdas Maan said, "A heartedly congratulations to the winner Sur Sagar, and all the top contestants Shubham Lodhi, Mehak Bhambotra. I want to congratulate their parents who brought them up, their mentors who taught them so well and a very big congratulations to Zee Punjabi who took this beautiful initiative and the viewers and all the people out there who love their language, Poets who made this possible. I wish everyone all the happiness, health and prosperity. Above all, I wish Zee punjabi all the cheers who made this show and I wish they will continue to providing people with the platform they need and I hope they will come with such concepts soon.

Tags
Zee Punjabi Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Hindi musical show Richa Sharma Sonu Kakkar
Related news
News | 16 Jun 2020

Shirley Setia's cover of 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum' is a heart-warming rendition of the classic track. Song out now!

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia has always been multi-talented, the singer and actress who recently made her OTT debut in Maska, is continuing to engage her fans during lockdown with another soulful cover of a classic track.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2020

Tony Kakkar, Neha Kakkar shared a quarantine goofy video

MUMBAI: Both the siblings of Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar shared a quarantine goofy video of them on their Instagram having quality time and doing silly expressions in their current favourite song “Khyaal Rakhya Kar” by Preetinder.

read more
News | 10 Jun 2020

Parents wanted to abort Neha Kakkar, reveals Tony Kakkar in 'Story Of Kakkars- Chapter 2'

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar who started off from a non-filmy background, is now shining in the music industry. She is an inspiration to many and her story touches the heart of every fan soul.

read more
News | 23 May 2020

Decoding musical legacy of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'

MUMBAI: It was in 1995 when "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa" embarked on a musical journey on the small screen. Since then, the show has transformed and adapted with changing times, but without losing the essence to the core idea to entertain people with music minus too much of reality show drama.

read more
News | 23 May 2020

Shaan is honoured to pay tributes to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

MUMBAI: Bollywood playback singer Shaan is gearing up pay tributes to late actors Rish Kapoor and Irrfan Khan on the upcoming concert "Ek Desh Ek Raag", which is part of the 25-year celebration of the reality music show, "Sa Ra Ga Ma Pa".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for Universal Music India

MUMBAI: Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full servicesread more

News
A must for every artist: 4 music apps to keep producing quality content at home

MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more

top# 5 articles

1
"I'm super excited to be working again with Avneet Kaur," says Ye Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai fame Rohan Mehra

MUMBAI: Rohan Mehra who debuted as Duggu in Ye Rishta Kya Kehelata Hai has now indeed grown up to be one of the most desirable men in the Bollywood...read more

2
Hard rockers HEARTS & HAND GRENADES sign with Eclipse Records, new album out January 8, 2021

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is elated to announce the signing of Hearts & Hand Grenades to an exclusive, worldwide deal. Hearts & Hand Grenades...read more

3
Guru Randhawa to have musically 'loaded' months ahead

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa says the months coming up are loaded with new music for him. "Releasing my music after 6 months. Get ready for...read more

4
ICYMI: 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy performs on Huckabee

MUMBAI: Rising country star and ABC’s American Idol winner Laine Hardy stopped by Huckabee (TBN) over the weekend, performing his latest song, “Tiny...read more

5
Sonu Nigam gears up for social distance concert in Dubai

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam is set to perform live for the first time after things got abruptly halted, owing to Covid-19. The gig, titled The Light...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group