ICYMI: 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy performs on Huckabee

MUMBAI: Rising country star and ABC’s American Idol winner Laine Hardy stopped by Huckabee (TBN) over the weekend, performing his latest song, “Tiny Town.” His appearance is available to stream on Huckabee.TV, along with an exclusive live performance of “Ground I Grew Up On.”

Laine also just released a brand-new “Pop-Up Video” version of the official music video for “Ground I Grew Up On,” which has already racked up over 1.2 million views. A throwback to Pop Up Video of VH1, this latest version contains “info bubbles” of trivia and fun facts about Laine, as well as a glimpse into how the video was filmed in his hometown of Livingston, Louisiana (pop. 1,931).

While Louisiana is home, Nashville is where he was destined to be. After winning ABC’s American Idol in 2019, Laine focused on songwriting and met producer Michael Knox (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett) The pair went to work on several new sides releasing in 2020. His latest, “Tiny Town” (Michael Tyler) was released on July 10, and tracks “Ground I Grew Up On” (Brandon Kinney, Josh Thompson, Brett Beavers) and “Let There Be Country” (Jason Afable, Steve Moakler, Tim Nichols) were released April 10 on Buena Vista Records /Industrial Media’s 19 Recordings – tell the stories of Laine’s childhood on the bayou where on an average day you would find him fishing, riding his four-wheeler, spending time with his family and dogs, and feasting on jambalaya or his Korean grandmother’s homemade kimichi. Laine has headlined shows in Denver, Indianapolis, Sacramento, Minneapolis, Lexington and more. His 2020 “Ground I Grew Up On” virtual tour garnered over 2 million views in April and May.

For more information about Laine Hardy, visit LaineHardyMusic.com and join his journey @TheLaineHardy Instagram/Twitter/YouTube/Facebook/Official Web Site