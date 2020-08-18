Hard rockers HEARTS & HAND GRENADES sign with Eclipse Records, new album out January 8, 2021

MUMBAI: Eclipse Records is elated to announce the signing of Hearts & Hand Grenades to an exclusive, worldwide deal. Hearts & Hand Grenades is an explosive American hard rock group from Buffalo, NY fronted by Stephanie Wlosinski on lead vocals and bass guitar. The band recently wrapped up their debut full-length album entitled Turning To Ashes which will be released on January 8, 2021. The album was produced by Justin Rose (Goo Goo Dolls, James Taylor, Spyro Gyra).

Get a taste of the band by listening to their previously-released song ‘Secret’ via Spotify, Apple Music, or Deezer.

"Signing with a record label of such high pedigree is really humbling, and I'm very excited to see where this road takes Hearts & Hand Grenades" says drummer Tom Lafferty. "Being a part of the Eclipse Family gives us an opportunity to really step up to the plate and hang with the bigger acts in our genre, and I think that will only bring out the best in us as musicians." Guitarist Mike Bress adds, "It's exciting to think that some of the best moments of our lives haven't even happened yet. The possibilities are endless, and we look forward to shaping our future with Eclipse."

For more information on Hearts & Hand Grenades, visit them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, or Deezer.

Hearts & Hand Grenades discography

Wait (EP) – 2019

Hearts & Hand Grenades lineup

Stephanie Wlosinski (lead vox, bass), Mike Bress (guitar, keyboard), Kenny Blesy (lead guitar), Tom Lafferty (drums)