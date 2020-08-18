RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Aug 2020 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

Guru Randhawa to have musically 'loaded' months ahead

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa says the months coming up are loaded with new music for him.

"Releasing my music after 6 months. Get ready for September. And yes I might release 2 songs a month too. It's loaded," Guru tweeted on Monday.

Fan reactions to the post reveal they are keenly waiting for his new songs.

"Supper excited Guru, after long time gonna see and hear something new from you, best of luck baby, keep shining," GuruRandhawa," tweeted one admirer.

Another wrote: "We are so so excited and waiting for ur new song."

Another tweeted: "What an amazing News. Dhamaka Will be double."

The Punjabi pop sensation has also started performing at private gigs. He had returned to the stage post lockdown on June 30.

Following his concert, Guru had said: "If you talk about Indian artistes and their earnings, it majorly depends on live shows. So I have started doing live shows and I hope other artistes who are getting an opportunity, should also do it because that's the way forward."

Along with new music, he has been working on his physique too. Lately, Guru has been flaunting his all-new, perfectly toned body on social media.

(source: IANS)

Tags
Singer Guru Randhawa Punjabi Pop song
Related news
News | 18 Aug 2020

Selpink is ready; Selena and BLACKPINK released upcoming song poster

MUMBAI: Selena and BLACKPINK's collaboration was announced last week with Selena sharing the official poster and revealing she was excited about the project. The title of the song is still a mystery. However, it has been confirmed that the new song arrives on August 28.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Burgeoning dance trio Moonshift release highly-anticipated debut single 'Chemistry'

MUMBAI: DJ/producer trio Moodshift mark their debut single with the release of ‘Chemistry’, an energetic, pop-leaning production, out now across all platforms.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Ananya Birla released first international single 'Let there be love'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla unleashed her electro-pop anthem “Let there be love” produced by Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce and mastered by Dave Kutch.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Watch Katy Perry give a tour of her baby's nursery

MUMBAI: Katy Perry shared a sweet moment with her fans over the weekend.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Liam Hemsworth is "Living a Completely Different Life" after split from Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: It's been a year since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus decided to go their separate ways.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for Universal Music India

MUMBAI: Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full servicesread more

News
A must for every artist: 4 music apps to keep producing quality content at home

MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more

top# 5 articles

1
ICYMI: 2019 American Idol winner Laine Hardy performs on Huckabee

MUMBAI: Rising country star and ABC’s American Idol winner Laine Hardy stopped by Huckabee (TBN) over the weekend, performing his latest song, “Tiny...read more

2
Sonu Nigam gears up for social distance concert in Dubai

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam is set to perform live for the first time after things got abruptly halted, owing to Covid-19. The gig, titled The Light...read more

3
Selpink is ready; Selena and BLACKPINK released upcoming song poster

MUMBAI: Selena and BLACKPINK's collaboration was announced last week with Selena sharing the official poster and revealing she was excited about the...read more

4
Chrissy Teigen is honest about the real way she found out her pregnancy

MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen is keeping it real. The social media connoisseur and Cravings cookbook author opened up about her surprise pregnancy in a...read more

5
Burgeoning dance trio Moonshift release highly-anticipated debut single 'Chemistry'

MUMBAI: DJ/producer trio Moodshift mark their debut single with the release of ‘Chemistry’, an energetic, pop-leaning production, out now across all...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group