Guru Randhawa to have musically 'loaded' months ahead

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa says the months coming up are loaded with new music for him.
"Releasing my music after 6 months. Get ready for September. And yes I might release 2 songs a month too. It's loaded," Guru tweeted on Monday.
Fan reactions to the post reveal they are keenly waiting for his new songs.
"Supper excited Guru, after long time gonna see and hear something new from you, best of luck baby, keep shining," GuruRandhawa," tweeted one admirer.
Another wrote: "We are so so excited and waiting for ur new song."
Another tweeted: "What an amazing News. Dhamaka Will be double."
The Punjabi pop sensation has also started performing at private gigs. He had returned to the stage post lockdown on June 30.
Following his concert, Guru had said: "If you talk about Indian artistes and their earnings, it majorly depends on live shows. So I have started doing live shows and I hope other artistes who are getting an opportunity, should also do it because that's the way forward."
Along with new music, he has been working on his physique too. Lately, Guru has been flaunting his all-new, perfectly toned body on social media.
(source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more
MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more
MUMBAI: Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full servicesread more
MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more
MUMBAI: Rising country star and ABC’s American Idol winner Laine Hardy stopped by Huckabee (TBN) over the weekend, performing his latest song, “Tiny...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Nigam is set to perform live for the first time after things got abruptly halted, owing to Covid-19. The gig, titled The Light...read more
MUMBAI: Selena and BLACKPINK's collaboration was announced last week with Selena sharing the official poster and revealing she was excited about the...read more
MUMBAI: Chrissy Teigen is keeping it real. The social media connoisseur and Cravings cookbook author opened up about her surprise pregnancy in a...read more
MUMBAI: DJ/producer trio Moodshift mark their debut single with the release of ‘Chemistry’, an energetic, pop-leaning production, out now across all...read more