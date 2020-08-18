RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Aug 2020 18:01 |  By RnMTeam

Burgeoning dance trio Moonshift release highly-anticipated debut single 'Chemistry'

MUMBAI: DJ/producer trio Moodshift mark their debut single with the release of ‘Chemistry’, an energetic, pop-leaning production, out now across all platforms. After several well-received mixes over the course of the last few months, Lucas Nord, Norwegian Grammy winner & Tove Lo collaborator, flyckt, previously of indie-pop outfit Urban Cone, and Oliver Nelson, Kygo collaborator, and highly revered remix mastermind, have revealed their first fully-fledged single, which is available to listen to now across all streaming platforms.

A subtle hum starts off the nearly three-minute offering before infectious vocals envelop the sonic space. The pace picks up, and deep house elements can distinctly be heard sprinkled throughout, perfectly complementing the rhythm of the singing, while adding to the overall tone of the tune. Piano chords, a feel-good pop vibe, and melodic hums round out the rest of the release, ultimately packing a punch and delivering a top-notch mid-summer jam. Following the official release of ‘Chemistry’, fans can look forward to a full-length music video, slated for a premiere in the coming weeks.

Fusing each artists’ unique signature styles into a harmonious blend of pop-infused indie-electronica, the pioneering trio began making music earlier this year via Wednesday jam sessions, before morphing into the finalized Moodshift concept. Moodshift Monday Mixes have been an exciting staple, having consistently released a total of nine twenty-minute mixes since mid-May of this year. The grandiose, epic scope of their larger-than-life productions are courtesy of heavy inspiration drawn from the likes of dance music industry mainstays such as Camelphat, Duke Dumont, and RÜFÜS DU SOL, to name a few.

The members of the budding triumvirate consist of Lucas Nord, Rasmus Flyckt (known as flyckt), and Oliver Nelson. Recent notable highlights from each include an upcoming solo EP from Nord, ‘Boy Restless’, slated for release in late 2020, a debut EP from flyckt, ‘Instant Gratification pt. 1’, due for release at the tail end of this coming August, as well as a recently-dropped remix of Niall Horan’s track ‘Black and White’ from Oliver Nelson.

Inspired by the ever-shifting undercurrents of life, the unique perspectives each member brings to the group will surely lead them as Moodshift to a highly-successful rest of 2020, and well beyond.

Tags
Burgeoning dance Moonshift Singer Chemistry
Related news
News | 18 Aug 2020

Selpink is ready; Selena and BLACKPINK released upcoming song poster

MUMBAI: Selena and BLACKPINK's collaboration was announced last week with Selena sharing the official poster and revealing she was excited about the project. The title of the song is still a mystery. However, it has been confirmed that the new song arrives on August 28.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Ananya Birla released first international single 'Let there be love'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla unleashed her electro-pop anthem “Let there be love” produced by Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce and mastered by Dave Kutch.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Guru Randhawa to have musically 'loaded' months ahead

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa says the months coming up are loaded with new music for him. "Releasing my music after 6 months. Get ready for September. And yes I might release 2 songs a month too. It's loaded," Guru tweeted on Monday.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Watch Katy Perry give a tour of her baby's nursery

MUMBAI: Katy Perry shared a sweet moment with her fans over the weekend.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Liam Hemsworth is "Living a Completely Different Life" after split from Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: It's been a year since Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus decided to go their separate ways.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for Universal Music India

MUMBAI: Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full servicesread more

News
A must for every artist: 4 music apps to keep producing quality content at home

MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Ananya Birla released first international single 'Let there be love'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla unleashed her electro-pop anthem “Let there be love” produced by Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce and...read more

2
American singer FINNEAS: I would love to do some acting again

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning songwriter-producer FINNEAS has been part of hit shows like Modern Family and Glee, and he would like to add more to his...read more

3
Indian Idol fame Swaroop Khan's song 'Apna Desh hai India' released this Independence Day

MUMBAI: Indian Idol fame Swaroop Khan who is known for his songs in Super hit films like Padmavat and PK to name a few . Transpired to release his...read more

4
Shalmali: Whenever someone calls me a 'singer' I almost cringe

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shalmali says she almost cringes when she is referred to as a singer, because her dream was always much bigger than that.read more

5
'Bekhayali' singer Sachet Tandon celebrates b'day with warriors who 'kept us safe'

MUMBAI: Bekhayali fame singer Sachet Tandon celebrated his birthday on Monday with people who keep us safe. Taking to Instagram, Sachet posted a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group