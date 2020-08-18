RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  18 Aug 2020 17:14 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Ananya Birla released first international single 'Let there be love'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla unleashed her electro-pop anthem “Let there be love” produced by Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce and mastered by Dave Kutch.

“Let there be love” is all about the beautiful things that can blossom out of the darkest times said the singer. “I think a lot of us have reevaluated the things that really matter, with the song I wanted to encourage everyone to keep love and connection a priority going forward. This time away from home reminded me again that love is really all there is and what everything comes down to”.

Further, Ananya commented on being the first Indian artist to be featured on the largest American national top 40 pop radio show, Sirius XM Hits 1 and also being played on the premium station a week prior to the actual single, “It’s an amazing feeling. When I came over to LA, I wanted to make India proud on a global stage, and to hopefully encourage other young musicians to feel more confident thinking globally with what they create”.

Watch here:

She also mentioned that in LA when people recognise a musician from India their mind immediately goes to film music. She wants to help change the way people think of music coming out of India. The song is also being played out on Radio Disney which she’s super excited about. “It’s a great first step, but there is still a long way to go”.

“Let there be love” is the singer's first international single with Maverick, “The plus side of getting stuck out here is that it’s allowed me some time to work with Maverick on a plan for the next few months. It’s absolutely amazing working with them, Greg Thompson is the best mentor anyone can ask for”.

The singer was working on the track remotely and over Zoom with Aaron, she got a great insight into the production side of things that she would never have even considered if it wasn’t for the last few months. Ananya also mentioned that it’s been a really valuable time amid the lockdown. She actually turned her spare room into a studio, putting up sheets on the walls and soundproofing as best they could.

Lastly, Ananya is also really excited for her future endeavours, a load of new music in the mix, a couple of collabs, and an EP. It’s going to be full in a few months, and she would not have it any other way.

Tags
Singer songwriter Ananya Birla Let There Be Love Aaron Pearce Dave Kutch
Related news
News | 18 Aug 2020

Selpink is ready; Selena and BLACKPINK released upcoming song poster

MUMBAI: Selena and BLACKPINK's collaboration was announced last week with Selena sharing the official poster and revealing she was excited about the project. The title of the song is still a mystery. However, it has been confirmed that the new song arrives on August 28.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Burgeoning dance trio Moonshift release highly-anticipated debut single 'Chemistry'

MUMBAI: DJ/producer trio Moodshift mark their debut single with the release of ‘Chemistry’, an energetic, pop-leaning production, out now across all platforms.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

American singer FINNEAS: I would love to do some acting again

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning songwriter-producer FINNEAS has been part of hit shows like Modern Family and Glee, and he would like to add more to his acting credit list.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Guru Randhawa to have musically 'loaded' months ahead

MUMBAI: Singer Guru Randhawa says the months coming up are loaded with new music for him. "Releasing my music after 6 months. Get ready for September. And yes I might release 2 songs a month too. It's loaded," Guru tweeted on Monday.

read more
News | 18 Aug 2020

Watch Katy Perry give a tour of her baby's nursery

MUMBAI: Katy Perry shared a sweet moment with her fans over the weekend.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for Universal Music India

MUMBAI: Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full servicesread more

News
A must for every artist: 4 music apps to keep producing quality content at home

MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more

top# 5 articles

1
American singer FINNEAS: I would love to do some acting again

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning songwriter-producer FINNEAS has been part of hit shows like Modern Family and Glee, and he would like to add more to his...read more

2
Indian Idol fame Swaroop Khan's song 'Apna Desh hai India' released this Independence Day

MUMBAI: Indian Idol fame Swaroop Khan who is known for his songs in Super hit films like Padmavat and PK to name a few . Transpired to release his...read more

3
Shalmali: Whenever someone calls me a 'singer' I almost cringe

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shalmali says she almost cringes when she is referred to as a singer, because her dream was always much bigger than that.read more

4
'Bekhayali' singer Sachet Tandon celebrates b'day with warriors who 'kept us safe'

MUMBAI: Bekhayali fame singer Sachet Tandon celebrated his birthday on Monday with people who keep us safe. Taking to Instagram, Sachet posted a...read more

5
Honey Singh, Singhsta's new song shot during lockdown in Delhi

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer Singhsta have shot their new music video entirely during lockdown in the city. The song, Billo tu agg,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group