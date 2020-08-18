Ananya Birla released first international single 'Let there be love'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla unleashed her electro-pop anthem “Let there be love” produced by Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce and mastered by Dave Kutch.

“Let there be love” is all about the beautiful things that can blossom out of the darkest times said the singer. “I think a lot of us have reevaluated the things that really matter, with the song I wanted to encourage everyone to keep love and connection a priority going forward. This time away from home reminded me again that love is really all there is and what everything comes down to”.

Further, Ananya commented on being the first Indian artist to be featured on the largest American national top 40 pop radio show, Sirius XM Hits 1 and also being played on the premium station a week prior to the actual single, “It’s an amazing feeling. When I came over to LA, I wanted to make India proud on a global stage, and to hopefully encourage other young musicians to feel more confident thinking globally with what they create”.

She also mentioned that in LA when people recognise a musician from India their mind immediately goes to film music. She wants to help change the way people think of music coming out of India. The song is also being played out on Radio Disney which she’s super excited about. “It’s a great first step, but there is still a long way to go”.

“Let there be love” is the singer's first international single with Maverick, “The plus side of getting stuck out here is that it’s allowed me some time to work with Maverick on a plan for the next few months. It’s absolutely amazing working with them, Greg Thompson is the best mentor anyone can ask for”.

The singer was working on the track remotely and over Zoom with Aaron, she got a great insight into the production side of things that she would never have even considered if it wasn’t for the last few months. Ananya also mentioned that it’s been a really valuable time amid the lockdown. She actually turned her spare room into a studio, putting up sheets on the walls and soundproofing as best they could.

Lastly, Ananya is also really excited for her future endeavours, a load of new music in the mix, a couple of collabs, and an EP. It’s going to be full in a few months, and she would not have it any other way.