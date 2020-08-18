American singer FINNEAS: I would love to do some acting again

MUMBAI: Grammy-winning songwriter-producer FINNEAS has been part of hit shows like Modern Family and Glee, and he would like to add more to his acting credit list.
"I would love to do some acting again. I really enjoyed it growing up, and I pretty much only stopped because I was so busy making music. But I think it's something I would really like to make some time for in the next couple of years. It honestly depends on if anyone wants to have me in a movie. I would be happy to be in someone's work," FINNEAS told IANS.
The singer-songwriter, who is pop star Billie Eilish's brother, wants it to be something he feels like he could be good in.
"I don't know that I'd want to play like a really tiny part, unless it was a really cool director. I'd really want to do something where I could develop a character, because that always seems like the most fun thing about making a project like that, it's creating someone three-dimensional," shared the artiste, who has co-written and produced the theme track of "No Time To Die" for the upcoming 25th James Bond film.
FINNEAS is currently working on his first full-length album.
(source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more
MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more
MUMBAI: Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full servicesread more
MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more
MUMBAI: Indian Idol fame Swaroop Khan who is known for his songs in Super hit films like Padmavat and PK to name a few . Transpired to release his...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shalmali says she almost cringes when she is referred to as a singer, because her dream was always much bigger than that.read more
MUMBAI: Bekhayali fame singer Sachet Tandon celebrated his birthday on Monday with people who keep us safe. Taking to Instagram, Sachet posted a...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer Singhsta have shot their new music video entirely during lockdown in the city. The song, Billo tu agg,...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Ananya Birla unleashed her electro-pop anthem “Let there be love” produced by Grammy-winning producer Aaron Pearce and...read more