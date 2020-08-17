Sheetal Gupta unleashes 'Jeetkar Dikhaana Hai'; a musical ode to frontline warriors

MUMBAI: Singer Sheetal Gupta released “Jeetkar Dikhaana Hai” dedicating to the warriors who have stood firm for us, featuring multi artists, the likes of Kailash Kher, Sheetal Gupta, Kunal Ganjawala, Mahima Chaudhary, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Usha Uthup and many more.

“Jeetkar Dikhaana Hai” is a direct salute and a pep message to all warriors who are risking their lives for ours at this crucial period, from doctors & scientists to the defence forces, as well as a huge motivational message to the public to fight the pandemic together”.

Lyrics were penned by Rahul B Seth and the Concept & Creation is by the multifaceted Film Director Rajesh Roy. The production has been carved in such a way so the whole world feels a sense of responsibility towards writing our own destiny.

“Their selfless service inspired us”, said the singer. “This was the least we could do for these brave hearts. It will pep them up, motivate them, in fact this message is for each one of us to feel responsible & bring about a behavioural change. While we do so automatically the load on them shall decrease”.

Watch here:

Sheetal stated that it was an honour to feature with multi artists and that everyone is a legend in his/her respective field. God has been kind and it has been a wonderful experience to be a part of this big mission.

“The line-up itself is very exciting, the singers, the actors, the cricketers...their passion & pure intention behind this song makes it special. I am very sure it will connect with the audience and invoke in them a purpose to overcome these tough times together”

Sheetal recently released “Kade hoon karke” for the film “Virgin Bhanupriya”. It is an upbeat danceable number, the music was given by Music Director duo Saurabh-Vaibhav. Ajay Lohan is the Director of the film, he has also written the song along with Sumit Sharma. She also released a single “Chhaap-Tilak” with Music Director Siddhant Madhav. Where she terms it as Sufi- fusion maintaining the purity of the hook line.

Further, in talk about her upcoming projects the singer is releasing another single “O Jiya” under Crescendo Music featuring actors Pihu Sand (Fanney Khan) & Gaurav Sharma (1978: A Teen Night Out).