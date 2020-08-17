Martin Jensen and RANI partner up for the sunshine, Feel-good hit 'At Least I Had Fun'

MUMBAI: Martin Jensen’s 2020 has already been a year scattered with a slew of fan-favourite releases from ‘Carry On’ with masked duo MOLOW and multi-million streamed collaborations with the super viral Imanbek on ‘I’m Just Feelin’ (Du Du Du)’ and ALOK & Jason Derulo on ‘Don’t Cry For Me’. Now, Martin unveils another inspiring single in collaboration with the sparkling talent that is RANI for ‘At Least I Had Fun’.

Created during the current global pandemic lockdown, ‘At Least I Had Fun’ fuses a collection of dance, pop and R&B styles together giving fans a track that beams with fun, positive vibes. A welcome tonic during these unusual times as we all learnt to adapt to a new normal. Commencing with a high-note, key-driven melody accentuated with soaring tones before subtle finger snaps punctuate the Vitamin-D rich essence of the track from the first second, RANI’s sassy delivery proves the perfect emphasis for the release. Elevating the message of care-free fun and positivity with lyrics that reflect “That summer feeling” and that you “Don’t need no reason just living life”, ‘At Least I Had Fun’ is punchy, feel-good pop-house at its finest, and only sure to illuminate the ensuing solstice months even further.

‘At Least I Had Fun’ follows hot on the accomplishment of not just Martin’s previously-mentioned releases racking up over a billion streams, but also the success of his unique ‘Me, Myself, Online’ concept that has seen the Top 100 DJ perform from dazzling locations around his native Denmark. DJing without fans in attendance at iconic destinations that include the football pitch at Denmark’s National Telia Stadium, the runway at Billund Airport and atop the Warship F363 Niels Juel Frigate in honour of VE Day, ‘Me, Myself, Online’ has rapidly grown to become more than just a livestream project but a lifestyle movement actively engaged by his fan community. His collaborator, RANI’s career highs equally stand tall, having emerged internationally in 2018 to great success with features on the mega-smash ‘Feel My Needs’ from Weiss that was A-listed and named “Track Of The Week” across BBC Radio 1, as well as appearing on Sam Feldt’s platinum Billboard Top 10 ‘Post Malone’ and collaborating with Conor Maynard on the track ‘Talk To Me’, RANI’s star continues to shine brighter than ever.

Make sure you don’t miss the next magical chapter in Martin Jensen and RANI’s stories, ‘At Least Had Fun’, out now!