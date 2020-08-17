Martin Jensen and RANI partner up for the sunshine, Feel-good hit 'At Least I Had Fun'

MUMBAI: Martin Jensen’s 2020 has already been a year scattered with a slew of fan-favourite releases from ‘Carry On’ with masked duo MOLOW and multi-million streamed collaborations with the super viral Imanbek on ‘I’m Just Feelin’ (Du Du Du)’ and ALOK & Jason Derulo on ‘Don’t Cry For Me’. Now, Martin unveils another inspiring single in collaboration with the sparkling talent that is RANI for ‘At Least I Had Fun’.
Created during the current global pandemic lockdown, ‘At Least I Had Fun’ fuses a collection of dance, pop and R&B styles together giving fans a track that beams with fun, positive vibes. A welcome tonic during these unusual times as we all learnt to adapt to a new normal. Commencing with a high-note, key-driven melody accentuated with soaring tones before subtle finger snaps punctuate the Vitamin-D rich essence of the track from the first second, RANI’s sassy delivery proves the perfect emphasis for the release. Elevating the message of care-free fun and positivity with lyrics that reflect “That summer feeling” and that you “Don’t need no reason just living life”, ‘At Least I Had Fun’ is punchy, feel-good pop-house at its finest, and only sure to illuminate the ensuing solstice months even further.
‘At Least I Had Fun’ follows hot on the accomplishment of not just Martin’s previously-mentioned releases racking up over a billion streams, but also the success of his unique ‘Me, Myself, Online’ concept that has seen the Top 100 DJ perform from dazzling locations around his native Denmark. DJing without fans in attendance at iconic destinations that include the football pitch at Denmark’s National Telia Stadium, the runway at Billund Airport and atop the Warship F363 Niels Juel Frigate in honour of VE Day, ‘Me, Myself, Online’ has rapidly grown to become more than just a livestream project but a lifestyle movement actively engaged by his fan community. His collaborator, RANI’s career highs equally stand tall, having emerged internationally in 2018 to great success with features on the mega-smash ‘Feel My Needs’ from Weiss that was A-listed and named “Track Of The Week” across BBC Radio 1, as well as appearing on Sam Feldt’s platinum Billboard Top 10 ‘Post Malone’ and collaborating with Conor Maynard on the track ‘Talk To Me’, RANI’s star continues to shine brighter than ever.
Make sure you don’t miss the next magical chapter in Martin Jensen and RANI’s stories, ‘At Least Had Fun’, out now!
MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more
MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more
MUMBAI: Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full servicesread more
MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer Singhsta have shot their new music video entirely during lockdown in the city. The song, Billo tu agg,...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Idol fame Swaroop Khan who is known for his songs in Super hit films like Padmavat and PK to name a few . Transpired to release his...read more
MUMBAI: Austrian producer extraordinaire Filous has teamed up with indie titans The Kooks on new single ‘Hey Love’, out now. Centred around the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says he met Sushant Singh Rajput twice in his life and that he cannot digest the idea that the late actor...read more
MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari has carved his niche as one of the most popular romantic voices in new-age Bollywood, but the singer-composer has gone for a...read more