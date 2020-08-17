Honey Singh, Singhsta's new song shot during lockdown in Delhi

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer Singhsta have shot their new music video entirely during lockdown in the city. The song, Billo tu agg, has Honey Song rapping in Punjabi after a while.
"Fans will also hear me rap in Punjabi after a while. We shot this song with a lot of difficulty so that the audience can have a better experience," said Honey Singh.
Owing to the Covid lockdown and maintaining norms of social distancing, the video was filmed with a limited crew and keeping all safety measures in mind.
Directed by Mihir Gulati, the music video features Singhsta and Honey Singh stylish black outfits.
"This video is more like a fashion film, where we see our artistes styled elegantly. The moment I heard the track, I knew it was all about class and elegance. From location to set design, and from lighting to shot composition, we kept the vibe intact," said Gulati.
(Source: IANS)
