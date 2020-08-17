RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Aug 2020 19:10 |  By RnMTeam

Honey Singh, Singhsta's new song shot during lockdown in Delhi

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer Singhsta have shot their new music video entirely during lockdown in the city. The song, Billo tu agg, has Honey Song rapping in Punjabi after a while.

"Fans will also hear me rap in Punjabi after a while. We shot this song with a lot of difficulty so that the audience can have a better experience," said Honey Singh.

Owing to the Covid lockdown and maintaining norms of social distancing, the video was filmed with a limited crew and keeping all safety measures in mind.

Directed by Mihir Gulati, the music video features Singhsta and Honey Singh stylish black outfits.

"This video is more like a fashion film, where we see our artistes styled elegantly. The moment I heard the track, I knew it was all about class and elegance. From location to set design, and from lighting to shot composition, we kept the vibe intact," said Gulati.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Honey Singh music Billo tu agg
Related news
News | 17 Aug 2020

Salim-Sulaiman hit the stage for first time in 5 months

MUMBAI: Composer duo Salim and Sulaiman performed after a gap of five months owing to the pandemic.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2020

Ankit Tiwari: Creating romantic single for 'Sadak 2' was surreal for me

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Ankit Tiwari says exploring the emotion of love through the music of the upcoming movie, Sadak 2, was a thrilling experience.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2020

Diljit Dosanjh on Sushant: 'Suicide waali baat digest toh nahi hoti'

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says he met Sushant Singh Rajput twice in his life and that he cannot digest the idea that the late actor committed suicide.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2020

Filous and The Kooks join forces on new single 'Hey Love'

MUMBAI: Austrian producer extraordinaire Filous has teamed up with indie titans The Kooks on new single ‘Hey Love’, out now.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2020

Qismat' co-stars Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta unite in new song video

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk is all set to come up with a new song, starring Sargun Mehta. Sargun and Ammy had worked together in the hit romantic film of 2018, "Qismat".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for Universal Music India

MUMBAI: Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full servicesread more

News
A must for every artist: 4 music apps to keep producing quality content at home

MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Indian Idol fame Swaroop Khan's song 'Apna Desh hai India' released this Independence Day

MUMBAI: Indian Idol fame Swaroop Khan who is known for his songs in Super hit films like Padmavat and PK to name a few . Transpired to release his...read more

2
Filous and The Kooks join forces on new single 'Hey Love'

MUMBAI: Austrian producer extraordinaire Filous has teamed up with indie titans The Kooks on new single ‘Hey Love’, out now. Centred around the...read more

3
Diljit Dosanjh on Sushant: 'Suicide waali baat digest toh nahi hoti'

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says he met Sushant Singh Rajput twice in his life and that he cannot digest the idea that the late actor...read more

4
Ankit Tiwari sings his first devotional track

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari has carved his niche as one of the most popular romantic voices in new-age Bollywood, but the singer-composer has gone for a...read more

5
Spotify spotted with 130 million paid subscribers worldwide

MUMBAI: According to IFPI’s Global Music Report, Spotify has bagged the top spot for paid subscribers, CNBC reported. The Swedish streaming service...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group