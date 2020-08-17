RadioandMusic
News |  17 Aug 2020

Filous and The Kooks join forces on new single 'Hey Love'

MUMBAI: Austrian producer extraordinaire Filous has teamed up with indie titans The Kooks on new single ‘Hey Love’, out now.

Centred around the wistful indie-folk vibes and instantly recognisable vocals that made The Kooks so adored, ‘Hey Love’ is an infectious slice of romance-laden twee pop that leaves a lasting impression.

"It’s not everyday that you get to work with a band that inspired a whole generation,” Filous explains. “Getting the opportunity to make music with The Kooks is something I am very grateful for. From writing the song to working on the production with them, I really got to witness their genius intuition, that is so prevalent in their music, first hand. When it came to producing the song, I wanted it to end up sounding like a logical evolution from their own releases, while giving it a new spin. The idea was to give their english sound a viennese touch. Distortion meets cleanliness. Guitars meet Violins. The Kooks meet filous."

One of the most recognisable bands to emerge from the 2000s UK indie scene, The Kooks scored a UK #1 album in 2008 with Conk, also reaching the ‘Top 10’ in the UK Singles charts on three occasions. Their most recent single came with 2019’s ‘Got Your Number’, while they released their fifth studio album Let’s Go Sunshine the year previous.

An undeniably feelgood pop track, ‘Hey Love’ illustrates Filous’ versatility as a producer, while also proving The Kooks’ talents have far from waned over all these years.

Filous The Kooks Hey Love
