News |  17 Aug 2020 18:57 |  By RnMTeam

Diljit Dosanjh on Sushant: 'Suicide waali baat digest toh nahi hoti'

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says he met Sushant Singh Rajput twice in his life and that he cannot digest the idea that the late actor committed suicide.

A user on social media urged Diljit to raise his voice in the Sushant case. He also used hashtags such as #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput and #GlobalPrayer4SSR

Diljit replied to the user: "Bhai Shushant Bhai Ko Mai Do Baar Mila Thaa Life Mai.. Suicide wali Baat Digest Toh Nahi Hoti.. JAANDAAR Banda Thaa Yaar.. Baki I Know Police Apna Kaam Kar Rahi aa .. Humeh Wait karna Chaiye.. I Hope Sach Sab Ke Saamney Aeyga (I have met Sushant twice in my life. Cannot digest that he committed suicide. He was a guy full of life. Rest I know, the police are doing their job. We should wait. I hope the truth comes out)."

Diljit had spoken about Sushant on social media earlier, too. In an Instagram post on June 30, he had called the late actor a "jaandaar banda" (a guy full of life).

Back then, Diljit had posted to say that he was not happy with the decision to release Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara" on the OTT platform.

"Eh Tan Theatre ch v Release Honi Chaidi Aa.. (It should be released in theatres)," Diljit had said.

Sushant was found dead at his residence on June 14. His family lodged an FIR accusing his girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her family with abetment to suicide among other charges. They have demanded a CBI investigation into his death.

Marking the two-month death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his family members, fans and colleagues from the industry observed a prayer meet on Saturday.

(Source: IANS)

