Ankit Tiwari sings his first devotional track

MUMBAI: Ankit Tiwari has carved his niche as one of the most popular romantic voices in new-age Bollywood, but the singer-composer has gone for a whole new makeover now. He has recorded his first devotional song.
The hitmaker who scored "Teri galliyan" and "Katra katra, has sung "Jai Ganesh deva arti".
"This is my first-ever devotional track and like all good things start with Lord Ganesha, I am happy that this is my first song as a singer in the devotional genre," Ankit said.
The song is part of a new album, "Raja Ganpati", which has 10 tracks by popular singers and composers like Vishal-Shekhar, Shankar Mahadevan and Neeti Mohan.
"This year we will all be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in our homes and these aartis and songs recreated by Dipesh Varma will add that touch of magic that we all might miss this year. It felt great to collaborate on a track that is an expression of the devotion of millions, after such a long time," said Vishal and Shekhar.
Shankar Mahadevan said: "While all festivals will be celebrated differently this year, I find myself extremely lucky to be celebrating this with my family. Singing and recording this devotional track with my sons Siddharth and Shivam was an enriching experience. From my family to yours, here's wishing you a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."
Veteran actress Hema Malini, and her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol Vohra have also sung together for the first time.
(Source: IANS)
