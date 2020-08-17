RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  17 Aug 2020 19:15 |  By RnMTeam

Ankit Tiwari: Creating romantic single for 'Sadak 2' was surreal for me

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Ankit Tiwari says exploring the emotion of love through the music of the upcoming movie, Sadak 2, was a thrilling experience.

The first song of the film titled, "Tum se hi", was launched on Saturday. The romantic track is composed by Tiwari, who has also voiced the number along with Leena Bose. It is penned by Shabbir Ahmed.

"The experience of composing and singing ‘Tum se hi' was quite thrilling because as a listener I was a big fan of the music of the original ‘Sadak'. Having the opportunity to create a romantic single for the remake of the film is surreal for me. A big thanks to everyone for offering me the creative liberty to express the romance of the film through music," Tiwari said.

"Sadak 2" marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades. The film stars his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. "Sadak 2 is a sequel of the 1991 hit, "Sadak", starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film is slated to release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

"Sadak 2" has been in the centre of controversy ever since its first look was launched, with social media overflowing with demands to boycott the film over charges of nepotism, in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ankit Tiwari Sadak 2 Sanjay Dutt Aditya Roy Kapur music
Related news
News | 17 Aug 2020

Salim-Sulaiman hit the stage for first time in 5 months

MUMBAI: Composer duo Salim and Sulaiman performed after a gap of five months owing to the pandemic.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2020

Honey Singh, Singhsta's new song shot during lockdown in Delhi

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and singer Singhsta have shot their new music video entirely during lockdown in the city. The song, Billo tu agg, has Honey Song rapping in Punjabi after a while.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2020

Diljit Dosanjh on Sushant: 'Suicide waali baat digest toh nahi hoti'

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says he met Sushant Singh Rajput twice in his life and that he cannot digest the idea that the late actor committed suicide.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2020

Filous and The Kooks join forces on new single 'Hey Love'

MUMBAI: Austrian producer extraordinaire Filous has teamed up with indie titans The Kooks on new single ‘Hey Love’, out now.

read more
News | 17 Aug 2020

Qismat' co-stars Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta unite in new song video

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk is all set to come up with a new song, starring Sargun Mehta. Sargun and Ammy had worked together in the hit romantic film of 2018, "Qismat".

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio Mango is back with Season 2 of Philips 'Veettile Thaaram'

MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more

Press Releases
Radio Nasha celebrates 45 years of iconic film Sholay this 15th August!

MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more

News
BIG FM continues to rule, maintains its No. 1 position with highest cumes and share across four metros combined as per RAM ratings

MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more

News
TheSmallBigIdea wins social media duties for Universal Music India

MUMBAI: Further strengthening its presence in the Media and Entertainment category, full servicesread more

News
A must for every artist: 4 music apps to keep producing quality content at home

MUMBAI: Music is the fabric of our society, and music can shape abilities and character.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Martin Jensen and RANI partner up for the sunshine, Feel-good hit 'At Least I Had Fun'

MUMBAI: Martin Jensen’s 2020 has already been a year scattered with a slew of fan-favourite releases from ‘Carry On’ with masked duo MOLOW and multi-...read more

2
Diljit Dosanjh on Sushant: 'Suicide waali baat digest toh nahi hoti'

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh says he met Sushant Singh Rajput twice in his life and that he cannot digest the idea that the late actor...read more

3
Shalmali: Whenever someone calls me a 'singer' I almost cringe

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Shalmali says she almost cringes when she is referred to as a singer, because her dream was always much bigger than that.read more

4
Sheetal Gupta unleashes 'Jeetkar Dikhaana Hai'; a musical ode to frontline warriors

MUMBAI: Singer Sheetal Gupta released “Jeetkar Dikhaana Hai” dedicating to the warriors who have stood firm for us, featuring multi artists, the...read more

5
Salim-Sulaiman hit the stage for first time in 5 months

MUMBAI: Composer duo Salim and Sulaiman performed after a gap of five months owing to the pandemic. "Last night we did our first concert in 5 months...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group