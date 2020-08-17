Ankit Tiwari: Creating romantic single for 'Sadak 2' was surreal for me

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Ankit Tiwari says exploring the emotion of love through the music of the upcoming movie, Sadak 2, was a thrilling experience.
The first song of the film titled, "Tum se hi", was launched on Saturday. The romantic track is composed by Tiwari, who has also voiced the number along with Leena Bose. It is penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
"The experience of composing and singing ‘Tum se hi' was quite thrilling because as a listener I was a big fan of the music of the original ‘Sadak'. Having the opportunity to create a romantic single for the remake of the film is surreal for me. A big thanks to everyone for offering me the creative liberty to express the romance of the film through music," Tiwari said.
"Sadak 2" marks the return of Mahesh Bhatt as director after two decades. The film stars his daughters Alia and Pooja Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. "Sadak 2 is a sequel of the 1991 hit, "Sadak", starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. The film is slated to release on August 28 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.
"Sadak 2" has been in the centre of controversy ever since its first look was launched, with social media overflowing with demands to boycott the film over charges of nepotism, in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.
(Source: IANS)
