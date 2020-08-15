MCAI gifts a new rendition of Vande Matram on Independence Day

MUMBAI: On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, The Music Composers Association of India (MCAI) has gifted the nation a new rendition of the eternal Indian national song Vande Mataram which was composed by Bankim Chandra. What makes the new composition unique and different is that it has been put together by 100 leading music composers across India at a time when the nation is battling with rising cases of Covid19.

“The nation needs positivity and hope,” says Aashish Rego. “We have gone through some of the toughest times in a century. It was about a 115 years ago that Vande Mataram became a clarion call that rallied Indians in their fight against British rule. We hope our version will galvanise all Indians together to emerge as a new rapidly rising nation in the spirit of Creation, Collaboration, Contribution and Celebration. It is time to move ahead as collaborators and not competitors as all 100 of us have done, in this song, to create something greater than the individual.”

The song is conceived and composed by Aashish Rego with lyrics by Vipin Mishra, co-produced by Somesh Mathur, Executive Producer- Anil Wanvari.

Click here to view the music video:

Amongst the 100 Composers who have contributed to the song figure:

· Piyush Kanojia

· Vishwamohan Bhatt

· Rajat Dholakia

· Milind Chitnavis

· Anupam Roy

· Shameer Tandon

· Lalit Sen

· John Stewart Eduri

· Lavv

· Julius Packiam

· Loy Mendonca

· Indranil Hariharan

· Hariharan

· Rahul Seth

· Kuldeep Singh

· Fazal Qureshi

· Shail Hada

· Ismail Darbar

· Dilip Dutta

· Inderjit “Tubby” Sharma

· Mani Sharma

· Abhishek Arora

· Ashok Patki

· Charles Siqueira Vaz

· Vinay Tiwari

· Chetan Sashital

· Kalpana Patowry

· Somesh Mathur

· Malini Awasthi

· Daler Mehndi

· Amit Trivedi

· Viju Shah

· Lalit Pandit

· Bappi Lahiri

· Shaan

· Vasundhara Das

· Sangeeta Pant

· Salim Merchant

· Raajeev V Bhalla

· Vipin Mishra

· Dhruv Ghanekar

· Gulraj Singh

· Sameeruddin

· Shonjoy Chowdhary

· Zubin Ballaporia

· Anand Shrivastava

· Kailash Kher

· Ram Sampat

· Shibani Kashyap

· Usha Khanna

· Merlin Dsouza

· Anup Jalota

· Nooran Sisters

· Aashish Rego

· Adnan Sami

· Bikram Ghosh

· Shankar Mahadevan

· Avadhoot Gupte

· Raju Singh

· Siddharth Kashyap

· Anjaan

· Sameer Phaterphekar

· Paresh Shah

· Jigar Saraiya

· Vinnie Hutton

· Ehsaan Noorani

· Sherrin Varghese

· Justin Yesudas

· Uday Ninjoor

· Viveick Rajgopalan

· Gopisunder

· Adil Behram

· Tapas Relia

· Gurukiran

· Mame Khan

· Sanjeev Kohli

· Rex Vijay

· D. Imman

· K. C. Loy

· M. Jayachandran

· Jeetendra Jawda

· Prashant

· Deepak Dev

· Dilip Sen

· Sameer Sen

· Krsna Solo

· Anandjibhai Shah

· Ranjit Barot

· Louis Banks

· Shantanu Moitra

· Arko Pravo

· Sandesh Shandilya

· Jeet Ganguly

· Amar Mohile

· Hariprasad Chaurasia

· R. P. Patnaik

· Manikant Kadri

· Rahul Ranade

· Sanjay Wandrekar

· Santosh Nair

The song has already been released partners have come on board to give it as well as the music video maximum exposure so that Indians can take hope and help in the building of a new India under Atmanirbhar Bharat.