News |  15 Aug 2020 12:20 |  By RnMTeam

Indo American Singer Subhi wishes Happy Independence Day by singing AR Rahman's song 'Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera'

MUMBAI: Indo American Singer-Songwriter 'Subhi' @subhimusic who recently released her latest original single 'Naqaab' conceptualised and shot completely during lockdown, has made a mini video singing 'Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera' (originally by AR Rahman) while playing the piano and wishing a Happy Independence Day to everyone from the New York City.

She celebrates Independence Day in peace along with strongly spreading Indian Music in western countries. Subhi although living out of India since years is connected with her roots through her poetic odes.

The Indie Pop Singer also recently released her single 'Cage' and 'Mehfil', received the Individual Artist Program Grant 2020 from Chicago. She's honoured to be a recipient of this grant second year in a row. This was from the Department of Culture Affairs and Special Events (DCASE) dedicated to enriching Chicago's artistic vitality and cultural vibrancy. She combines the worlds of Hindi folk and American pop to create a captivating sound that is poetic and contemporary.

#HappyIndependenceDay #subhimusic #Subhi #singer #songwriter #indiepop #indiemusic #indieartist #chicago #newyork

News | 29 Jul 2020

Unmask those desires and set yourself free: Subhi in 'Naqaab'

MUMBAI: Indo-American singer-songwriter Subhi dropped her latest original single “Naqaab”, shot completely during Lockdown. She also released her unplugged version of Naqaab.

News | 27 Jun 2020

Subhi releases new song Naqaab

MUMBAI: Indo-American Singer-Songwriter 'Subhi' who recently released her single “Mehfil” and “Cage” has come up with her latest video song 'Naqaab'.

News | 29 May 2020

Song 'CAGE' is about experiencing a writer's block: Subhi

MUMBAI: Indo-American Singer-Songwriter 'Subhi' recently released her new video song 'CAGE', a track dedicating to all artists who might have reached a block during the ongoing COVID Lockdown.

News | 25 May 2020

Indo-American singer-songwriter Subhi releases Hindi single "Cage"

MUMBAI: Indo-American Singer-Songwriter 'Subhi' as she releases her new video song 'CAGE'. The song is dedicated towards all artist who might have reached a block during this ongoing COVID Lockdown.

News | 21 Apr 2020

Indo-American singer Subhi on dealing with quarantine

MUMBAI: Indo-American singer Subhi, who currently lives in Chicago, opened up on life in the time of the novel coronavirus.

