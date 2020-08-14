Rajiee M Shinde, SAI Mehar Media launch 'Hain Mera India 'song by Adnan Ahmed on the occasion of 74 TH Independence Day

MUMBAI: Global leader in Punjabi Music; National Television Industry Rajiee M Shinde announces the launch of ‘HAIN MERA INDIA ‘ on August 13 th sung by the melodious singer Adnan Ahmad under her music label Wild Music Records on the occasion of 74 th Independence day.

Till now WMR has released Three Punjabi and one Hindi song and WMH has released 8 Haryanvi songs. Commenting on the release of the song , Rajiee M Shinde remarked, “I’ve always wanted to launch songs that make us value our country and armed forces who live away from their families, and work endlessly to ensure the safety and security of our nation, as well as its citizens. Wild Music Records dedicates this song to our

nation and its glorious citizens. Adnan Ahmad has done justice to this song with his beautiful voice. Jai Hind!”

Rajiee has teamed up with Young Indian singer, music composer and the first runner up of The Voice aired on Star Plus. He was also awarded the Radio City Super Singer Winner and Sing Dil Se - Season 1.

Sai Mehar Media is focused on creating more opportunities for all stakeholders in this area. “We want to create more artistic and business opportunities for our artists, singers, models, actors, anchors and above all, to the fans by providing interesting experiential genre of music and entertainment”, remarked Rajiee Rajiee was honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Film Foundation Award for “Women Entrepreneur of the Year” for TV & Films in 2016 and with “Women Achievers Award of Excellence” by FICCI in 2018, to name a few.

Let’s make a strong decision, to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices from those who gave us freedom.” Jai hind!! - Adnan Ahmad About the song: The story of Hai Mera India; came from an idea of motivating the youth and connect them with the feelings of a soldier. We decided to make one superb patriotic energetic song. Something which reflects this theme or maybe sportsmanship or something that strikes

your mind when you represent your country.

